MUSON to thrill arts, music lovers in annual festival

The Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON), a hub for live music and theatrical performances, is set to entertain the public in this year’s edition of its annual festival.

The festival, which promises a bouquet of excitement for attendees, will be held from October 13-27, 2024, under the theme ‘Revival’, reflecting the anticipation of the revitalization of the centre despite the adverse trends in Nigeria’s economy.

Speaking during a media parley at the centre, heralding the festival, Louis Mbanefo, chairman, MUSON Centre, noted that the festival is in line with the objectives of the centre, which was founded in 1983 by a group of friends to promote the understanding and enjoyment of serious music.

Unveiling the highlight of the festival, the chairman said that this year’s festival promises to be as exciting as ever and will follow the usual pattern of art exhibition, musical brunch, drama, MUSON Day Concert; celebrating MUSON’s birthday, Jazz Night, My Kind of Music, Music meets technology symposium, a collabo event, and Musiquest children’s competition. Speaking further, Mbanefo disclosed that there would be two operatic productions, while the final Gala Concert will feature a full performance of the Oratorio “The Creation” by Joseph Haydn with the MUSON Choir and Orchestra conducted by Emeka Nwokedi.

While detailing the festival events, Kitoye Ibare-Akinsan, chairman, festival planning committee, appreciated individual and corporate sponsors of the events, which include; Theophilus Danjuma for the opera; Uzu Obidike for MUSON Day Concert; Chevron for drama; Total Energies for the Gala Concert; Fola Adeola, former CEO of GTBank for Collabo event; Nigerian Breweries, Nestle, Nigerian Bottling Company, among others.

In her remarks, Awuneba Ajumogobia, a member, BOT, noted that high-profile individuals and corporate organisations have continually identified with MUSON through sponsorship of the festival because of the huge benefits accruing to them as well as due to the integrity and commitment of the society to the development of the arts in the country.

Mudi Onobrakpeya was on hand to highlight the Brunch/Art Exhibition event of the festival, noting that it will showcase the best of Nigerian artistic offerings.

Another highlight event of the festival, which is sponsored by Bode Emmanuel, will be the Music Quest where eight competitors will sing instrumental and vocal for N200,000 grand prize and N100,000 for the runner-up.

However, Mbanefo urged the public and lovers of good music, theatre and concerts to visit the centre at Onikan, Lagos, across the days of the festival to enjoy well-curated entertainment by talented hands, especially in-house.

