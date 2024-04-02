JoeBoy goes classical with MUSON collaboration

Joseph Akinwale, popularly known as Joeboy, recently interacted with fans at the premiere of YouTube’s “Up Close with…” series in Lagos.

At the event, he announced his new album and unveiled a collaboration with the Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON). YouTube’s “Up Close with…” series is a platform where African music stars get up close and personal.

With MUSON, an orchestral reinterpretation of the artist’s hits, a project showcasing not only Joeboy’s versatility but also the rich, collaborative spirit of Afrobeats, was created. This fusion is set to premiere on the artist’s YouTube channel.

Also at the event, Joeboy opened up about his artistic journey, from his breakout hit ‘Fààjí’ to chart-toppers like ‘Baby’ and ‘Sip.’ During a fireside chat, he shared the stories behind his music, the evolution of his sound, and the creative challenges he’s embraced along the way.

The revelation of his highly anticipated new album was the highlight of the evening. “The new album will be out this year. However, I want to take some time to really prepare for the release. This way, when it finally drops, everything will be set up perfectly for a grand launch,” he said.

Addy Awofisayo, YouTube’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, said, “Joeboy’s album announcement and innovative MUSON collaboration are a testament to the relentless creativity and global ambition of African artists.

“Beyond the music, this series casts a spotlight on the vibrant cultures and communities driving the global appeal of African music. Over 70 percent of views for top Sub-Saharan African artists come from outside the continent, reflecting our platform’s commitment to bringing African creativity to the world.”

This series will spotlight three other artists who, like Joeboy, are at the forefront of evolving the Afrobeats genre.