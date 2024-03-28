MultiChoice appoints Kemi Omotosho as regional director of Southern Africa

MultiChoice Group has appointed Nigeria’s Kemi Omotosho as the Regional Director of its Southern Africa operations.

The promotion forms part of the company’s recent strategic management changes. Commenting on the promotion, John Ugbe, chief executive officer of West Africa, MultiChoice, said, “MultiChoice operates an inclusive workplace that provides equal opportunities to staff irrespective of their gender and nationality, as evidenced by the recent appointments within the group.

“Omotosho rose through the ranks in the West Africa region of the business, and her appointment attests to active diversity within the group.”

According to the firm, Omotosho started with them in 2014 as the Head of Retention, where she was responsible for delivering business objectives on subscriber growth and delivering strategies to optimise customer value management.

She was promoted to executive head of Customer Value Management in 2018. In 2019, Omotosho rose to the post of Group Executive Head of Customer Value Management, where she led strategic planning, budgets, decision-making, resource allocation, and operational execution of all CVM initiatives in Africa.

MultiChoice added that she played a pivotal role in the launch of the group’s popular ‘Step Up Campaign’ and led the FIFA 2023 World Cup CVM plans.