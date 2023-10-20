MTV cancels Europe music awards over Israel-Gaza crisis

MTV has cancelled its Europe Music Awards ceremony, initially scheduled for November 5 in Paris, citing the ongoing “devastating events” in Israel and Gaza.

The organisers explained in a statement on Thursday that, given the loss of thousands of lives, it doesn’t seem appropriate for a global celebration.

The event’s cancellation comes as a moment of mourning. Performers like David Guetta, Jung Kook of BTS, and Thirty Seconds to Mars were set to participate.

The decision was made out of caution for the safety of those involved in bringing the show to life, including employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners.

A statement from the organisers, Paramount Global, read, “an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life.”

France has been on high alert due to the recent events in Israel, the conflict in Gaza, and a separate incident in which a teacher was killed by a man claiming affiliation with the Islamic State extremist group.