Mohbad music’s most streamed on YouTube this week after death

Ilerioluwa Aloba better known as Mohbad, a Nigerian artiste died on September 12, 2023, at the young age of 27. Mohbad was one of the best musicians in Afrobeats.

Mohbad is the most streamed artist on YouTube Nigeria in the tracking week of September 29–October 5 according to TurnTable Charts.

TurnTable Charts is a chart system in Nigeria that aggregates data across TV, Radio, and streaming platforms.

Mohbad’s music has continued to experience a significant rebirth on streaming services throughout the nation since his passing last month.

This week’s tracking period had 2.3 million views overall for Mohbad.

Since his death, people have been returning to Mohbad’s music whose combined genres of music brought tremendous enthusiasm to the music business.

His EPs ‘Blessed’ and ‘Light’ received tremendous streaming numbers, and his single ‘Ask About Me’ peaked at No. 1 on the chart. He just set a record by posting six tracks to TurnTable Top 100.