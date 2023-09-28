Mohbad: Five things Naira Marley shared with Reno Omokri

In an interview with Reno Omokri, a Nigerian political commentator and social activist Wednesday, Nigerian musician Naira Marley addressed allegations surrounding the untimely demise of his former signee, Mohbad.

Mohbad who died on September 12, 2023 was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s Marlian Music where he is best known for his hit singles like Feel Good, and KPK (Ko Por Ke) with Rexxie.

As investigation is still taking place by the Nigerian Police, many would remember the artist towards his final years and the controversy that surrounded him when he split from Naira Marley’s Marlian Record in 2022.

Read also: I have no hand in Mohbad’s death — Naira Marley

Naira Marley and Mohbad had a complex relationship during his time at Marlian Records. However, their relationship took a sour turn for the worse in 2022, leading to Mohbad’s departure from the label.

Here are key takeaways from the online interview Naira Marley had with Reno Omokri.

Naira Marley stated that he had spoken to Mohbad, who had previously accused him and the Marlian Music group of responsibility for his troubles. According to Naira Marley, Mohbad had apologised to him after their conversation. He also revealed that he had reached out to Mohbad during a troubling period, offering support and advice regarding mental health concerns.

Read also: Naira Marley denies hand in Mohbad’s death, to assist police investigation

The artist vehemently denied engaging in fisticuffs with Mohbad or sending anyone to attack him. This comes in the wake of videos depicting Mohbad with body scars allegedly resulting from altercations with members of the Marlian Music group. He said that he was already out of the country during the time of Mohbad’s death and would not have had anything to do with it given the distance.

The strained relationship between Mohbad and Naira Marley had been ongoing since Mohbad left the Marlian Music label in 2022. Naira Marley clarified that he had not received any share of Mohbad’s music royalties since his departure.

Read also: Nigerian rapper MohBad’s death exposes murky side of Afrobeats

Regarding DJ Splash’s accusations of causing his illness, Naira Marley clarified that he hadn’t officially sign DJ Splash and that any affiliation was limited to taking pictures together. He asserted that DJ Splash’s illness did not originate during his time in Naira Marley’s home.

When asked about returning to Nigeria to assist in the investigation, Naira Marley indicated that he would only do so if the police could guarantee his safety. He emphasized distancing himself and Marlian Music from individuals he believes may have caused harm to Mohbad.

Naira Marley’s interview sheds light on the complex dynamics surrounding Mohbad’s tragic death and the artist’s stance on the allegations against him.