Naira Marley denies hand in Mohbad’s death, to assist police investigation

Naira Marley, the owner of Marlian Music record label, has once again denied any involvement in the death of Nigerian singer Mohbad.

In a statement shared on his Instagram handle on Tuesday, Marley said he is “ready to assist the police in unravelling the circumstances surrounding the death of his former signee.”

Mohbad died on September 12 at the age of 27 in Lagos State. Following an investigation by the Lagos State Police Command to unravel the cause of his death, Mohbad’s remains were exhumed for an autopsy.

The autopsy results have not yet been released, but Naira Marley said he has been the target of “all manner of stories” since Mohbad’s death.

“Permit me to categorically state that I have no hand in the death of Ilerioluwa, either directly or indirectly,” Marley said. “It is not unusual in the industry, just like in several other industries, to have family friction, even amongst blood relatives.”

Marley said that he has been silent since Mohbad’s death to not jeopardize the investigation. He also said that he has been out of the country since August 31 and is yet to return.

“In light of the police invitation, I am making arrangements to return to the country to assist the investigation and give my version of the events,” Marley said. “I am fully cooperating with the Police team, and I certainly have no reason to be a fugitive when I have no hand in his death.”

Marley also denied rumours that he is a drug lord or that Marlian Music is a drug cartel.

“I am not a drug lord. Neither do I, Marley, belong to any cult or fraternity,” he said. “I am dedicated to proving my innocence and cooperating with the authorities to clear my name with sufficient evidence.”

Marley said that Marlian Music is a legitimate label that focuses on championing exceptional talent, breaking new acts and nurturing them.