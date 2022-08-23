Mo Abudu set to make her first directorial debut with two short films

Mo Abudu, Nigeria filmmaker and CEO of EbonyLife Group, is set to make her first directorial debut with two short films titled ‘Her Perfect Life’ and ‘Iyawo Mi’ (My wife), a predominantly Yoruba language film.

According to her the movie stories are fictional and will also highlight the mental health challenges that are hardly spoken about in Nigerian society.

Abudu said she enrolled in a Directors course at London Film School in 2017 and was looking forward to directing a film at the end of the course.

She has been in charge of the plot as an executive producer and visionary since the release of her first full-length movie, “Fifty,” in 2015, but she has always sought out competent directors to lead each production.

“Directing is an art form that takes years to master, so I am beginning with baby steps and the shoot will start August 22nd, 2022,” she said.

‘Her Perfect Life’ film will be starring Pearl Thusi and Joseph Benjamin and supported by Omowunmi Dada, Uzo Osimpka, Christian Paul, and Mary Lazarus. The plot of the film revolves around Onajite Johnson Ibrahim, 39, who appears to have a perfect life and wishes to end it all.

The cast of Iyawo Mi(My Wife) includes Adedimeji Lateef, Bolaji Ogunmola, Segun Arinze, and Jude Chukwuka. The story centers on Kunle, who one night arrived home to a horror waiting for him. Eniola, his wife, appears to be hallucinating madly at this point. Kunle makes a tragic decision by taking matters into his own hands.

For both films, the Executive Producers are Wale Tinubu, Shola Akinlade, Pearl Thusi, Nonos Okpala, and Mo Abudu. The supervising producer is Heidi Uys.

Also producing are Inem King, Joshua Olaoluwa, Sonia Nwosu, and Temidayo Makanjuola on production design.

Director of photography is Kabelo, Yolanda Okereke-Fubara will be in charge of the wardrobe also working with designers Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Banke Kuku, and David Wej.

As an executive producer, Abudu has worked on a number of blockbusters in Nigerian cinema, including The Wedding Party, Chief Daddy, Your Excellency, and The Royal Hibiscus Hotel.

As part of a major deal with Netflix, her successes include Castle & Castle, Oloture, and Blood Sisters.