Meet the world’s richest Monarchs worth $134 bn combined

These monarchs descend from ancient lineages that once held absolute power over vast territories and economies.

While democracies and wealth distribution have reshaped the world, these surviving heads of state retain significant holdings in real estate, companies, and stocks, contributing to their substantial wealth.

Here is the full list of the world’s richest monarchs, as estimated by The Business Standard 2020.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand

Topping the list of the world’s richest monarchs is King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand, with an estimated net worth of $43 billion. Also known as Rama X, he amasses this vast wealth primarily through shrewd investments in real estate, the country’s largest cement, and significant stakes in various companies.

Deeply revered in Thai culture, the monarchy itself transcends mere historical significance, becoming a potent symbol that elegantly bridges the gap between tradition and modernity.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei

Ranked closely behind with a net worth of $28 billion is Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei. One of the ten wealthiest monarchs globally, the Sultan of this Southeast Asian nation owes his immense wealth to the bountiful oil reserves that lie beneath its soil.

This fortune fuels his famously luxurious lifestyle and generously funds extensive charity projects, leaving an indelible mark on his nation and the international community.

King Salman Abdulaziz bin Saud of Saudi Arabia

King Salman Abdulaziz bin Saud, with an estimated net worth of $18 billion, reigns over Saudi Arabia, a nation whose vast oil reserves have made it the world’s top oil exporter.

The Saudi royal family’s wealth is deeply intertwined with the nation’s oil resources and investments in various sectors across the globe.

Emir Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi

The late Emir Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with a net worth of $18 billion at the time of his passing, was a prominent member of the wealthy ruling family of Abu Dhabi, a key emirate in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He was succeeded by Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Al Nahyan family’s wealth stems from diverse investments, including real estate, energy, and finance, contributing significantly to the UAE’s modernization.

Emir Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, with an estimated net worth of $14 billion, governs Dubai, a center for trade, tourism, and finance. As the emirate’s ruler, he played a transformative role in its journey to becoming a modern metropolis.

His strategic infrastructure, tourism, and technology investments have significantly contributed to Dubai’s global prominence.

Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg

Luxembourg’s Grand Duke Henri, with a net worth of $4 billion, exemplifies the wealth of one of Europe’s most affluent monarchies. Despite its size, Luxembourg has cultivated a thriving economy, particularly in finance, banking, and investments, becoming a major player on the global financial stage.

This economic prowess has significantly contributed to the royal family’s considerable wealth, which is rooted in historical inheritance and shrewd investments across various sectors.

Prince Hans Adam II of Liechtenstein

Prince Hans Adam II of Liechtenstein, with an estimated net worth of $4 billion, leads one of the world’s smallest but wealthiest principalities.

The Liechtenstein royal family’s wealth, amassed through extensive investments in banking, finance, and real estate, contributes significantly to the principality’s ongoing financial stability.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, with a net worth of $2 billion, governs Qatar, a wealthy Gulf nation fueled by abundant natural gas reserves.

Leveraging its wealth, Qatar’s royal family diversifies the nation’s economy and bolsters global influence through targeted investments in infrastructure, technology, and media companies worldwide.

King Mohammed VI of Morocco

King Mohammed VI of Morocco, with an estimated net worth of $2 presides over a monarchy deeply rooted in Moroccan history and culture.

The royal family maintains diverse investments, including extensive holdings in agriculture, real estate, and tourism, contributing significantly to the nation’s economic development and stability.

Prince Albert II of Monaco

Prince Albert II, with a net worth of $1 billion, oversees the tiny yet affluent principality of Monaco, nestled on the French Riviera.

Monaco’s royal family derives its wealth from investments, tourism, and a successful casino industry, sustaining the principality’s reputation as a playground for the rich and famous.