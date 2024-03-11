Meet the richest Indian in-laws, who paid Rihanna $6.3m for their children’s pre-wedding party

The in-laws Mukesh Ambani and Viren Merchant, by the union of their children, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the head of the Ambani and Viren clan, boast a combined net worth of $220.0 billion.

Mukesh Ambani’s wealth surpasses Viren Merchant’s by a significant margin, being 1,135 times greater.

Viren Merchant is the Founder and CEO of Encore Healthcare, a global contract manufacturer in the pharma industry based in Mumbai. As of 2022, Viren Merchant’s net worth is estimated to be around $103m (Rs 755 crore), and Encore Healthcare’s overall worth is approximately $280m (Rs 2000 crore).

His wealth is influenced by his business ventures, investments, and directorship in various companies.

Mukesh Ambani, the father of the groom, Anant Ambani has a whooping net worth of $117.0bn (approximately Rs 8.61 lakh crore), securing his position as the richest person in India and the 9th richest globally as of March 3.

Mukesh Ambani company was founded in 1958 by Dhirubhai Ambani. Reliance Industries, reported by BusinessDay has a market cap of $210bn, a diversified conglomerate. The family owns and operates businesses in petrochemicals, refining, telecommunications, and retail.

The Ambani family is currently in the midst of festivities as they celebrate the upcoming wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest child of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, to Radhika Merchant the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare.

The pre-wedding celebrations featured a performance by Rihanna, drawing attendance from elites and billionaires worldwide in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

All the relatives linked to the Ambani family through marriage belong to influential families with substantial net worths, as reported by Financial Express.