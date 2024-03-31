L’Oréal Professionnel Paris expands product line in Nigeria

…Introduces Absolut Repair Molecular range to tackle damaged hair

L’Oréal Professionnel Paris — the professional product division of the world’s leading beauty group, L’Oréal — has introduced the Absolut Repair Molecular product range, expanding its offerings in Nigeria. This groundbreaking haircare line, designed to reform and rebuild the molecular structure of any hair type, marks a significant advancement in hair repair technology.

The Absolut Repair Molecular product range features a unique blend of five ultra-concentrated amino acids, along with up to two percent of peptide bonder and up to three percent in the pre-treatment, delivering unparalleled results by repairing up to two years of hair damage with just one application.

Crafted through collaboration between scientists and hair care specialists, the Absolut Repair Molecular range is chosen from a selection of 17 highly effective formulas. Each product in the range promises increased strength, smoothness, frizz control, heat protection, and enhanced hair elasticity with every use.

Commenting on the innovation, Morgane MEYER, Marketing Director for L’Oréal Professional Products Division Sub-Saharan Africa Zone, stated, “Contemporary hair care has evolved to address not only surface-level issues but also intrinsic challenges such as fibre weakness, compromised elasticity, and the quest for length extension. Our Absolut Repair Molecular product range is meticulously crafted to meet these demands, effectively reversing years of damage deep within the hair structure.”

Inès JORET DES CLOSIÈRES, Business Activation Manager for L’Oréal Professional Products Division Sub-Saharan Africa, added, “The transformative formula behind our Absolut Repair Molecular range replenishes depleted amino acids, reconstructing the molecular structure of all hair types. This innovation caters flawlessly to diverse hair needs, whether it involves enhancing texture, restoring elasticity, or exceeding expectations in every aspect.”

The Absolut Repair Molecular range, consisting of four products tailored to specific needs, joins the array of L’Oréal Professionnel product ranges created to cater to various hair types, including the Curl Expression range, Scalp Advanced range and Metal Detox range.

As with all L’Oréal Professionnel Paris products, the Absolut Repair Molecular range is suitable for professional services and home use alike. It is available at salons near you and on Jumia.