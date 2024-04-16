Like Bobrisky, EFCC to arraign Cubana Chief Priest for naira abuse Wednesday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a three charges against Pascal Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest for allegedly spraying and tampering with the naira at a social event.

The commission, in a three-count charge filed by its legal team headed by Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) on April 4 disclosed that Cubana Chief Priest will be arraigned tomorrow, Wednesday, April 17, before Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court, Lagos.

According to the EFCC, this contravenes the provisions of the Central Bank Act of 2007.

Recall that in 2022, Cubana Chief Priest was arrested by the EFCC for alleged tax fraud and money laundering.

In the latest development, the anti-graft agency said that Cubana Chief Priest had “on February 13, 2024, at Eko Hotel, within the jurisdiction of the court while dancing during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, thereby committing an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007”.

“That you Okechukwu Pascal sometime in 2020, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007,” the second count read.

The count further read “that you Okechukwu Pascal sometime in January 2024, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.”

Last week, Okuneye Idris popularly known as Bobrisky was sentenced to a 6-month jail term, with no option of fine after being arraigned for naira mutilation last week.