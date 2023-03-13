‘Lift Me Up’ fails to deliver Oscar award to Tems

Tems, who made history by becoming the first Nigerian artist to be nominated for an Oscar for her contribution to “Lift Me Up,” the original soundtrack from Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever performed by Rihanna, loses the award for the best original song to “Naatu Naatu” from RRR.

Naatu Naatu from the hit Telugu-language film RRR is the first Indian film to win the Academy Award in the best original song category.

Other best original song nominees were “Applause ” from “Tell It Like a Woman”, “Hold My Hand,” from “Top Gun: Maverick” and “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony was held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, honoring films released in 2022.

Rihanna also performed the nominated song “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the Awards show tribute to Chadwick Boseman at the 2023 Oscars.