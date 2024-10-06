KTB commends media for shaping positive narratives on destination

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has hailed the role of the media in shaping positive perception of destinations for investment and tourism activities.

According to June Chepkemei, KTB CEO, the media has propelled and enhanced propensity of visitors and investors to destinations owing to its positive narratives.

In a statement during the welcoming of media personalities from about 12 countries at a Nairobi hotel, who are on tour of key tourism sites across the country, the CEO termed them as destination brand ambassadors.

The media drawn from USA, Germany, France, India, China, India, South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are on a 5-day tour of attractions in the country ahead of the 14th Edition of the Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE), which held from October 2-4, 2024 at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

The travel expo has grown into a premier tourism fair in the region and is expected to attract about 3,000 delegates including the travel trade from over 35 countries across the globe who will engage local tourism players for business-to-business meetings.

KTB will also expose international travel trade to over 20 itineraries covering tourism destinations across the country for first-hand experience of what Kenya has to offer.

“Positive narratives are what have shaped destinations to optimize their potential both for travels and businesses. KTB has deliberately invested in media engagement to tell the destination story for both the local and international traveller,” Chepkemei stated.

She added that the media landscape has changed with the digital era that has enabled everyone to participate in journalism through social media.

KTB, the CEO noted, is increasingly partnering with travel journalists to create awareness on experiences that the country has to offer.

Mackenzie Adele, an editor with Tourism Update, an online publication on travel and tourism, said strong partnership between the media and destinations have gone a long way in telling destination stories to the world.

“What Kenya has been doing is great. The media needs information and the untold travel articles on the destination to share with the masses and therefore influencing their interest to travel,” Adele remarked.

