Cross River State Tourism Bureau wins big at Akwaaba 2024

After over 10 years absence, the Cross River State Tourism Bureau bounced back at the Akwaaba African Travel Market, the biggest travel expo in West Africa, winning big.

The tourism bureau, led by Prince Ojoi Ekpenyong as the managing director, won the Best Exhibition Stand in Nigeria at the travel fair, which held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking after receiving the award, Ekpenyong assured that the bureau is poised to put Destination Cross River back in the tourism map in Africa and the world.

The above ambition, according to the managing director, is achievable going by the stellar initiatives at the bureau since his resumption in 2023.

“The bureau’s exhibition themed “Rediscover Cross River” was against the backdrop of the Season of Sweetness and the People first agenda of the Sen. Prince Bassey Otu’s led administration,” Ekpenyong noted.

He used the fair platform to urge the world to visit Calabar for the month-long carnival to witness other efforts of the bureau at repositioning the state as a sought-after tourism destination in Nigeria and Africa.