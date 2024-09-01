Akwaaba Travel Market: Celebrating 20 years of promoting travel, tourism in Africa

…as Kenyan, Turkish and Italian firms debut this year

From September 22-24, 2024, travel and tourism industry stakeholders across Africa and beyond will once again gather in Lagos, Nigeria, for Akwaaba African Travel Market, which is unarguably, West Africa’s largest travel and tourism exhibition fair.

But this year’s edition of the annual travel fair is remarkable because it marks the two decades the fair has successfully held, even in the face of challenges over the years, especially covid-19 pandemic in 2022, which couldn’t stop it.

Therefore, African Travel Quarterly News (ATQ News), the organisers, their friends, associates, the Nigerian tourism private sector and Africa at large are rolling big and colourful drums to celebrate the 20 years mileage this September.

Notably, as Akwaaba Travel Market reaches the remarkable milestone of 20 years, the event stands as a testament to its enduring commitment to promoting the rich tapestry of travel and tourism in Africa.

Over the years, Akwaaba has evolved into a pivotal platform that facilitates connections, fosters collaborations, and showcases the diverse offerings of the African travel industry.

In the 20 years, Akwaaba has also played host to prominent African leaders, including; Olusegun Obasanjo, former president of Nigeria; Alex Ekwueme, former vice president; Dauda Jawara, former president of The Gambia; Emeka Anyaoku, former secretary general, Commonwealth; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Frank Nchita Ogbuewu, former Nigeria Minister of Tourism; Bianca Ojukwu; Ananstasia Ndhlovu, former deputy Tourism Minister of Zimbabwe; Memunatu Pratt; Tourism Minister of Sierra Leone, among many others. Also, the former and present governors of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, Bassey Otu respectively and Oba Adeyemi Abdulkabir Obalanlege, the Olota of Ota.

The event has successfully organised various initiatives such as the Africa Travel 100 Awards, two successful editions of Medical Tourism, Africa Youth in Tourism Conference, Africa Travel 100 Awards for women, youth under 40, tour operators, and destination wedding, earning recognition with an award of excellence in tourism from the Nigerian government and UNWTO at the Global Tourism Summit in 2022.

As Akwaaba African Travel Market looks ahead to its 20th anniversary celebration, the event’s legacy as a catalyst for positive change in the travel and tourism sector is poised to continue.

Speaking on the 20th edition, the organisers noted that the 2024 Akwaaba Travel Market promises to be an exciting and transformative event, celebrating two decades of shaping the travel and tourism landscape in Africa.

“The upcoming 2024 event holds the promise of being a truly captivating experience, with the participation of more than 50 countries, adding a global dimension to the celebration,” the organisers assured.

However, the 20th edition is going to be a landmark event with several high-profile newcomers making their debut.

Mövenpick Hotel & Residence Nairobi from Kenya, Memorial Healthcare Group from Turkey and Costa Cruises from Italy will be participating for the first time, adding a new dimension to the event scheduled to take place from September 22-24, 2024, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Mövenpick Hotel & Residence Nairobi, renowned for its upscale hospitality and prime location in the heart of Kenya’s capital, will be showcasing its luxurious offerings to a diverse audience at Akwaaba. The hotel, which embodies African-themed design and world-class service, is eager to connect with key stakeholders in the African travel market. Joining Mövenpick at Akwaaba for the first time is Memorial Healthcare Group, a leading private healthcare organization based in Turkey. Memorial Healthcare is known for its cutting-edge medical services and state-of-the-art facilities, and its participation at Akwaaba underscores the growing intersection of healthcare and tourism. The group’s presence at the event highlights the increasing importance of medical tourism within Africa, offering new opportunities for collaboration and growth.

Costa Cruises, the only cruise line flying the Italian flag and a member of the Carnival Corporation & Plc Group, will also be making its first appearance at the Akwaaba Travel Market. With a legacy of 75 years, Costa Cruises is celebrated for its Italian style and hospitality, offering unparalleled cruise experiences across the globe. Their participation marks a significant step in expanding their footprint within the African market, bringing world-class cruising experiences to potential travelers from the region.

The organisers also explained that the inclusion of the esteemed new participants not only broadens the scope of the event but also reflects the growing interest of global brands in the African market.

This year’s event is set to attract top government officials, industry leaders, and professionals from across the travel, tourism, and healthcare sectors, making it a pivotal gathering for fostering new connections and exploring innovative opportunities.

Once again, the organisers, Nigerian private tourism and the government look forward to welcoming visitors at the three-day event, scheduled to hold from September 22-24, 2024, at Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos.