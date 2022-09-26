KICC Nairobi to host World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean gala ceremony 2022

World Travel Awards (WTA) will host its Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2022 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi, Kenya. The leading travel industry figureheads and decision-makers from Africa and the Indian Ocean will attend the red-carpet gala reception in the Kenyan capital on October 15, 2022.

Strategically located at the heart of the central business district, the landmark KICC is the largest conference facility in Eastand Central Africa and has played a crucial role in positioning Nairobi as the leading business hub in the region.

With its captivating contrast of towering skyscrapers and historical sites, Nairobi is the thriving heartbeat of East Africa. It is also the only city in the world with a national park right on its doorstep.

Nana Gecaga, CEO, KICC, said the country and the convention centre are ready and preparing to host the biggest event in the hospitality and travel industry. “We are delighted as a country to host this auspicious event. Kenyans are well prepared and thrilled to give our guests an unforgettable hospitality and a magical experience during the gala ceremony”, Nana expressed.

Nana added that the prestigious event dubbed the ‘Oscars of hospitality industry’ will offer the country an opportunity to showcase Kenya’s great hospitality and culture.

“We are working closely with our partners and stakeholders to come up with very attractive pre and post event packages that will ensure the delegates get an all-rounded Kenyan experience during their stay in the country “, she said.

On the other hand, Graham Cooke, founder, WTA, said: “We are honoured to host our Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2020 at the KICC, for what will mark our second visit to Nairobi. As tourism bounces back, the gathering will serve as the perfect platform for the industry’s leaders to reunite and a launchpad for future business growth.

“Our partnership with the KICC will help reinforce Nairobi’s reputation as Africa’s leading destination for business travel and MICE tourism. I look forward to welcoming our nominees to our 29th annual Grand Tour.”

Opened by Kenya’s founding father President Kenyatta in 1973, the landmark KICC has staged some of the world’s most prestigious conferences, as well as playing a key role in positioning Nairobi as the ­­business capital of East Africa.

The centre used the down time of the Covid19 pandemic to make some renovations that included the refurbishing of some of its meeting rooms. As you are aware, business events and face to face interactions were very limited and banned at some point because they were one of the key contributors for the spread of the virus.

This, therefore makes the upcoming WTA event even more important and significant for Africa as it will be the first award show since 2019, and its being held at KICC and in Kenya.

“As you are aware I will be finishing my 7 years at KICC at the end of this year so I am extremely honoured to be closing my tenure on such a high note, solidify all I have done and worked hard to reposition KICC to what we all have come to know and see today”, Nana concluded.