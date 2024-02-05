Jimi Solanke: The life and times of a cultural icon who passed away at 81

The Nigerian arts and cultural scene mourns the loss of one of its brightest stars, Jimi Solanke, who passed away at the age of 81. A revered figure in the realms of acting, folk singing, poetry, and playwriting, Solanke left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of Nigeria. His journey came to an end on a somber Monday, as he succumbed to illness while being rushed to Babcock University Teaching Hospital from his country home in Ipara Remo, Ogun State.

Reflecting on Solanke’s impact, Dickson Awolaja, representing Remo North State Constituency, remarked, “His death is no doubt another big loss to us in Remo North and Ogun State as a whole given his worthy contributions to the development of our dear nation.”

A legacy etched in arts and culture

Jimi Solanke, a name synonymous with Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, has left an indelible mark on the world of theatre, music, and folklore. Born in July 1942 in the Olowogbowo area of Lagos Island, Jimi’s journey from a curious child with a penchant for creation to a revered actor, folk singer, poet, and playwright is a tale of passion, perseverance, and triumph. His recent passing at the age of 81 has left a void in the hearts of many.

The early years: A foundation for greatness

Solanke’s upbringing in Ipara Remo shaped his artistic sensibilities. He recounted in an interview, “Growing up in a family with deep roots in Remo culture influenced me profoundly. My grandfather was a Lisa, and my father a chief. This background, though affluent, never defined me. Instead, it fueled my passion for the arts.”

Despite his family’s initial reluctance towards his artistic pursuits, Jimi’s resolve remained unshaken. His mother’s support was a beacon of hope, as he shared in the interview, “My mother always believed in my dreams. Her encouragement was my cornerstone.”

The American sojourn: Expanding horizons

His journey to the United States marked a pivotal chapter in his life. There, he founded The Africa Review, a drama group dedicated to showcasing African culture. “We wanted to bring a piece of Africa to America, to tell our stories through our voices,” Jimi reflected.

CNN once described Jimi Solanke as a “master storyteller,” a testament to his impact on cultural storytelling in the diaspora. His return to Nigeria in 1986, however, was a decision driven by a deep sense of belonging. “America offered opportunities, but Nigeria was home. It was where my heart belonged,” he stated.

Pioneering roles and cultural footprints

Jimi’s filmography, including significant roles in ‘Kongi’s Harvest’ and ‘Sango,’ demonstrated his versatility and depth as an actor. His unique ability to weave folklore into his performances earned him the affectionate title “Uncle Jimi,” a name that resonated with audiences across generations.

Discussing his preference for stage over film, Jimi said, “Stage acting is raw and real. It’s where I feel most alive. The instant connection with the audience is incomparable.”

Personal life: A tapestry of love and resilience

Jimi’s personal life was as colorful and inspiring as his professional career. His marriage to the daughter of a reverend was a testament to his charm and character. “She saw beyond the actor in me. She saw the man, the dreamer, the lover of life,” he fondly remembered.

His philosophy of life was simple yet profound. “Life is not about the wealth you accumulate but the lives you touch and the legacy you leave behind,” he once said.

The final Act: A life celebrated

Jimi Solanke’s death, while a loss to the world, is also a celebration of a life well-lived. His impact on Nigerian theatre and culture is immeasurable. Dickson Awolaja, representing Remo North State Constituency, lamented, “Jimi’s passing is a monumental loss to Ogun State and Nigeria. His contributions to our cultural heritage are unparalleled.”

Jimi Solanke’s enduring legacy

Jimi Solanke’s journey from a curious child in Lagos to an international cultural icon is a story of resilience, talent, and unwavering passion for the arts. His legacy continues to inspire generations, proving that the spirit of creativity knows no bounds. As we mourn his passing, we also celebrate a life that was a vibrant tapestry of art, culture, and humanity.

In Jimi’s own words, “My dream was to leave a mark, to tell our stories, our way. I believe I have done that. Now, it’s up to the new generation to carry the torch forward.” Jimi Solanke’s life was a masterpiece, a rich narrative woven with the threads of culture, art, and an unyielding love for his roots. His story continues to resonate, a timeless echo in the halls of Nigerian and global arts.