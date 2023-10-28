Jim Iyke discusses the reason his marriage failed

Renowned Nollywood actor Jim Iyke talked candidly about how his marriage failed due to postponed mourning in an interview with media personality Toke Makinwa.

Iyke blamed his delayed sadness, primarily related to the death of his mother, for his marriage’s collapse in the video that went viral on Saturday.

He acknowledged that the reason was his incapacity to grieve his mother’s death in a way that was fitting. The actor said that he delayed grieving, and by the time he faced his grief, it had negatively impacted his marriage.

In addition, he stated that before to his mother’s passing, he was constructing a home for her.

Iyke went on to say that he had to assume the position of the strong male role model in his family because he was the only boy. It was difficult for him to convey his feelings in light of this. He assumed the role of a tower of strength as the rest of his family publicly wept.

He said partly, “I was dealing with two parallels that I could not contain. I just lost my mom, and I was in a place where I didn’t know how to navigate the motions the woman was giving me.

“I just needed somebody. She didn’t need me that way. She needed to love me, and I would love her back, and I couldn’t reciprocate. I turned all my attention on our child, and she didn’t know how to deal with it.

“I didn’t grieve properly. I was the second head of the family; my father had fallen apart emotionally, and I had only sisters.” Jim further said.