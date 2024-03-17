IWD: How to rock your classy purple gowns in style

As we continue to celebrate the International Women’s Day (IWD) in March, purple continues to be the global colour.

However, other colours to celebrate IWD are green and white, according to the International Women’s Day website but purple continues to stand out.

Many have asked, why purple?

Purple is such a delightful colour. The colour always looks radiant and impeccable on every skin colour. The beauty of the colour shines magnificently.

Purple is associated with royalty, elegance, riches, and wealth, and different shades of the colour can truly bring a new take on romance.

It says that: “Purple signifies justice and dignity. Green symbolises hope. White represents purity, albeit a controversial concept”.

Even in the world of fashion, purple dresses exude femininity and luxury. Ever felt like a queen whenever you wear purple evening gowns?

Like purple comes in different magnificent shades, purple dresses also come in various classy styles. There’s almost always something to suit your tastes.

Purple mini gowns give off a youthful, sassy look that fits perfectly for prom. For your Sweet 16, you can choose a fuller high slit Andrea and Leo ball gown. This style shows you off as a classy, beautiful, and budding young queen.

Purple dresses are also popular in style at galas and events. This Terani high slit gown with a full tail is the perfect look you need to stand out from the crowd. Head-turning, gorgeous, that’s the look you’re gunning for with this gown.

Get ready to fall in love with our handpicked purple gowns below.