ITB Berlin 2024: Your guide to Africa’s participation

Obviously, the 2024 tourism season is up to an exciting start. As expected, FITUR, which is the first major show of the year, recorded unprecedented numbers for trade participation. Not just the traditional market indexes by organisers, engagements with DMCs, travel specialists DMOS and actors in the tourism industry confirm a buoyant tourism sector for 2024.

Of course, after the successful outing at FITUR, the global tourism fraternity is set for ITB, the world’s leading travel show, which is a few hours from opening its doors to the world again.

This year, ITB Berlin is back with bespoke and new style market format to get the trade going.

The once 6-day show, which was scaled down to 4 days, has adapted so well to the new normal and curated products and initiatives that are meant to deliver results for the sector.

With the hope of surpassing last year’s feat, Africa once again will be hugely represented at the world’s leading travel show. Already confirmed at the German travel show are 24 African countries that will be showcasing their diverse and unique products.

The countries include; South Africa, Seychelles, Mauritius, Madagascar, Rwanda, Botswana, Namibia, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Zimbabwe , Gambia, Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique and Cabo Verde.

Side Events

The Africa Hall 21 is packed with activities and side events to offer knowledge of the continent as well as new product announcements at the show.

Onshow solutions and ATTA’s will host a networking session to launch the Essence of Africa to debut in Nairobi, Kenya in October 2024.

Botswana will bring the travel trade together during their Sundowner on March 6, 2024 at 18:00 on the Botswana stand, inside Hall 21 of Africa Pavilion.

On the other hand, South Africa will have a press conference on March 5, 2024 at 15h00. A day earlier, South Africa’s embassy in Berlin will host a reception for the delegation and industry leaders at the Ambassador’s residence.

As well, the Namibian Tourism Board will offer patrons a taste of the land for the brave at a cocktail session at the stand.