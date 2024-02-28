In these 10 countries, you’re most likely to get help from a stranger. Nigeria ranks 4th

Amid geopolitical tensions and cultural differences, the willingness of individuals to lend a helping hand to strangers is a remarkable testament to the shared humanity that binds everyone. Notably, Nigeria has secured the fourth position, highlighting the country’s strong sense of communal support and altruism.

The report analysed 147,186 people across the world and ranked 142 countries in the index. Three key questions asked are, have you helped a stranger or someone you didn’t know who needed help, donated money to a charity, and volunteered your time to an organisation.

According to the World Giving Index 2023 report by Charities Aid Foundation, “4.2 billion people gave money, time or helped someone they didn’t know in 2022. That is 72% of the world’s adult population”.

The report also highlighted the top ten most generous countries, with Indonesia, Ukraine, Kenya, Liberia, the United States, Myanmar, Kuwait, Canada, Nigeria, and New Zealand securing index scores of 68, 62, 60, 58, 58, 57, 57, 54, 53, and 53, respectively.

“Giving is about building a connection with those around us, whether they are across the street or on the other side of the world. It brings us together – and that helps us to understand each other more”, Neil Heslop, OBE said.

Here are the top 10 countries most likely to help a stranger

Jamaica

Topping the list is Jamaica, where an impressive 83% of respondents expressed a willingness to assist strangers. This Caribbean nation is renowned for its vibrant culture and hospitality, factors that likely contribute to the high level of generosity among its people.

Liberia and Libya

Sharing the second spot are Liberia and Libya, both with an 80% willingness to help strangers. Despite their distinct histories and cultural backgrounds, these countries share a common trait of compassion, transcending challenges and fostering a sense of community.

Nigeria

Nigeria, securing the fourth position, boasts a 79% willingness to aid strangers. This result is indicative of the strong communal ties within the country, where the concept of “humanity towards others” plays a significant role.

Kuwait

Kuwait, situated in the Middle East, joins Nigeria with a 79% willingness to help strangers. Despite its affluence, the people of Kuwait demonstrate a commendable commitment to philanthropy and social solidarity.

Ukraine

In Eastern Europe, Ukraine stands out with a 78% readiness to assist strangers. The country’s history of overcoming challenges and the spirit of unity among its people contribute to this high level of generosity.

Senegal

Senegal, located in West Africa, secures the sixth spot with a 77% willingness to help strangers. The country’s strong sense of community and hospitality reflects its rich cultural heritage and values.

Kenya, United States of America, Sierra Leone

Kenya, the United States, and Sierra Leone share the seventh position, each boasting a 76% willingness to extend a helping hand to strangers. These countries, representing diverse continents and cultures, demonstrate that generosity is a universal virtue transcending geographic boundaries.