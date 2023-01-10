In Memoriam: Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, the queen of Nollywood films

In the journey through life, there are people who change our perceptions of things and become pacesetters creating a path for others to follow and surpass. Peace Anyiam Osigwe was that pacesetter for filmmakers in Nollywood. Her love and dedication to the growth of the film industry made her a role model for many as she founded and became president of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and the president of the Association of Movie Producers (AMP).



Anyiam-Osigwe died on January 9, 2023 at St. Nicholas Hospital in Lagos after falling into a coma on January 7. The shocking news of her passing has sparked reactions online from the film industry and music industry alike .

AMAA described her as “an epitome of creative transcendence” in the statement announcing her demise, underlining her influence on the creative sector.

“Aunty Peace” as friends and mentees fondly called her, the deceased was an embodiment of inventiveness and humility. She used her position to popularise Nigerian entertainment. After several years of residing in London, she felt the need to establish something to honor the rich tradition of the African film industry. Through this, AMAA was established along with a tour showcasing all forms of artistic expression, including visual art, dance, photography, music, and fashion design.

Read also: 13-year-old joins league of authors with first book; The Price of Pride

Anyiam- Osigwe had previously stated that she would leave the AMAA in 2015 in order to concentrate on her filmmaking and contribute to the economic structure of the sector. She kept to her pledge and worked to advance the creative sector.

She supported the next generation of filmmakers and, in a significant move, used her position as a lawyer to exert pressure on the African government to consider tougher punishments for the problem of piracy. She frequently pushed for the government to fund and recognize the sector, which helped to legitimise it. Today, the Lagos State government has partnered with a few private firms to help scale the industry in infrastructure.

Anyiam- Osigwe hoped for creativity to be taken more seriously. She dreams of a Nigeria where training for film creators is mainstream. She instilled in the young people in the industry the need to believe in their talents and the reason to shun shortcuts.

She was credited with being behind the first music video of Africa’s sensational music duo P Square.

“We are devastated to learn about the passing of an Amazon and a woman we have known as family for decades now,” Peter Okoye, one-half of the musical duo wrote on his Twitter page.

He said the history of the duo cannot be written without a mention of her.

“Madam Peace, as we fondly call her, beyond being one of Nollywood’s biggest advocates and promoters globally, she played an instrumental role in our career.”

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential aspirant for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wrote, “Peace Anyiam-Osigwe was not only a pillar of the entertainment industry in Nigeria but a renowned filmmaker and founder of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA). Her death is a big blow to Nigeria and, most notably, the entertainment industry as a whole.”

“The best actor in the world is probably the most humble person who is able to listen to your advice when he or she is getting ready for a film. Nobody knows it all, the idea of creativity is the circle, and everybody is important. I don’t know it all, I can learn and I will learn.”- Peace Anyiam-Osigwe