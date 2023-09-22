How to lead from the inside out

Too often leaders are solely focused on the organization’s bottom line overlooking the importance of understanding who they are and being more self-aware all while engaging in profit driven strategies. A more balanced leadership approach ripples outward to impact your team, organization, and society more positively. Within this era of hyperconnectivity and information overload, it has become crucial for leaders to embrace conscious leadership experiencing their surroundings, thoughts, feelings, and sensations.

Leaders must prioritize empathy within and outside their organizations. Your success in today’s globally competitive environment depends on understanding the needs and aspirations of your employees, customers, and stakeholders. Fostering a culture of inclusivity, belonging and trust will fuel innovation, creativity, and sustainable growth while addressing global challenges. Conscious leadership is the powerful force at a time when authenticity and purpose drive consumer and employee loyalty. It is not just a leadership style but a movement and roadmap that is resonating.

Are you a conscious leader? Are you aware of your values and your impact on others? Do you operate from a place of authenticity, fostering a workplace culture that values transparency, collaboration, and growth? John Mackey, author of Conscious Leadership: Elevating Humanity Through Business, believes conscious leadership is about “leading with love.” It involves the integration of mind, body, and spirit in decision-making, and it centers on serving a purpose beyond profit. Leaders who adopt this philosophy view their organizations as vehicles for positive change.

Not leading from a conscious perspective causes a conflict between your personal and organizational values. And when disconnected from your core values, it becomes challenging to establish a clear vision and a sense of purpose for the team. This misalignment often results in disengaged employees who struggle to find meaning in their work. High turnover rates, decreased productivity, and a toxic work environment are common consequences. Moreover, a lack of empathy and emotional intelligence among leadership can lead to stress, burnout, and mental health issues among employees.

Leading consciously fosters an environment where people are encouraged to bring their whole selves to work, leading to greater creativity and innovation. When leaders prioritize values and purpose, it attracts like-minded individuals who are passionate about the organization’s mission. Being tuned in to your emotions and understanding the emotions of others, you can navigate turbulent waters with grace and resilience. This ability to remain calm and empathetic under pressure can be the difference between success and failure. Lead consciously through:

Þ Self-awareness: Continuously examine your beliefs, values, and biases to ensure they align with your organization’s mission and values.

Þ Empathy: Actively listen to your team members, seeking to understand their perspectives and feelings.

Þ Purpose: Articulate a clear and inspiring purpose for the organization that extends beyond profit. This purpose serves as a guiding light for decision-making.

Þ Transparency: Share both successes and failures fostering a culture of trust and accountability.

Þ Development: Provide opportunities for growth and learning for yourself and the team.

In the absence of self-awareness and empathy, you make decisions that prioritize short-term gains over long-term sustainability. This can lead to ethical dilemmas, reputational damage, and legal issues. Employee morale and engagement suffer resulting in a toxic culture leading to costly turnover and a loss of top talent. Organizations that lack purpose struggle to adapt to change and face challenges in attracting socially conscious employees, consumers, and investors.

Embrace these benefits of conscious leadership:

Þ Enhanced Employee Well-being: Supportive and empathetic workplace that reduces stress and burnout among leaders and employees.

Þ Improved Collaboration: Teams collaborate more effectively leading to greater innovation and problem-solving.

Þ Sustainable Growth: A strong sense of purpose and values-driven decisions lead to sustainable long-term growth.

Þ Attracting Top Talent: Attract and retain high-caliber talent.

Þ Positive Impact: Socially responsible practices have a positive impact on your organization, society, and the environment.

Conscious leadership is a transformative approach that transcends traditional leadership models that you may be using today. It addresses the pain that arose from its absence promoting self-awareness, empathy, and purpose-driven decision-making. This underscores conscious leadership’s ability to create thriving workplaces, navigate crises, and inspire meaningful change. Embrace and encourage conscious leadership from everyone throughout your organization. Neglecting it can result in ethical, cultural, and financial challenges. Embracing it offers benefits that extend beyond the organization itself. In a world hungry for authentic and purposeful leadership, conscious leadership emerges as the food required for a brighter future that most people seek.

“The conscious mind determines the actions. The unconscious mind determines the reaction. The reactions are just as important as the actions.” E. Stanley Jones