How to enjoy Easter on a budget 

Easter is a time for joy and celebration, but it doesn’t have to be costly. With creativity and planning, you can enjoy a memorable celebration without overspending.

In Nigeria and around the world, Easter brings families and friends together to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. However, expenses like gifts and meals can strain finances.

Here are 6 ways to enjoy your easter on a budget

DIY homemade Decorations

Craft homemade Easter decorations using construction paper, ribbons, and paint.

Involve the entire family in making DIY items such as wreaths, paper bunny cutouts, and egg garlands, fostering both creativity and quality time together without overspending.

Potluck feast with friends and family

Consider hosting a potluck dinner for Easter instead of covering the entire cost yourself. This way, each guest brings a dish to share, reducing your financial burden.

It’s a chance for everyone to showcase their culinary skills and share traditional recipes. Assign categories like appetizers, main courses, drinks, and desserts to inspire creativity.

Craft handmade gifts

Consider giving homemade gifts for Easter instead of buying expensive ones. Craft Easter-themed cookies, design handmade cards, or assemble personalized gift baskets with homemade treats.

These budget-friendly gifts add a personal touch to your celebrations.

Plan outdoor activities

Make the most of Nigeria’s beautiful weather by organizing outdoor activities for Easter. Pack a picnic basket, consider going with shades, an umbrella, and homemade snacks, and visit a nearby park or beach for a day of relaxation.

Plan outdoor games like sack races, egg and spoon races, and tug-of-war for friendly competition with family and friends.

Go-to community events

Many Nigerian communities offer free or low-cost events such as concerts, workshops, and charity drives for Easter. Consider exploring social media for the latest events to attend for free.

Participating in community activities for free and form a relationship with your community.

Giving and direct attention to the true essence of the celebration

Easter is not all about feasting. It’s a time to contemplate Jesus Christ’s sacrifice and resurrection, renew faith, and spiritual growth, and show love with gifts

Attend church services, and spend moments praying and reflecting with loved ones.