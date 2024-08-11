Hope for tourism in West Africa as Niokolo Koba National Park rebounds

In a landmark decision at the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), which was held in New Delhi from July 21 to 31, 2024, Niokolo-Koba National Park in Senegal was removed from the List of World Heritage in Danger.

The UNESCO World Heritage in Danger List serves to highlight cultural or natural World Heritage sites that face threats from various dangers, including environmental changes, armed conflict, natural disasters, illegal exploitation, or unregulated tourism.

The significant move marked a victory for conservation efforts and highlights the dedication and collaborative efforts required to protect and restore the planet’s invaluable natural heritage.

However, the landmark decision came after a seventeen-year commitment by the government and people of Senegal to enhance the conservation efforts for the park’s vital wildlife and habitats.

Philipp Henschel, regional director for Panthera, an organisation devoted to preserving wild cats and their critical role in the world’s ecosystems, in West and Central Africa, remarked: “Panthera extends its heartfelt congratulations to the government of Senegal for the successful removal of Niokolo-Koba National Park (NKNP) from UNESCO’s List of World Heritage Sites in Danger, a status it held for 17 years. This remarkable accomplishment, achieved despite numerous challenges, highlights Senegal’s exceptional dedication to the protection of its wildlife and natural environments. This delisting not only serves the interests of current and future generations of Senegalese citizens but also contributes significantly to regional and global conservation efforts”.

Should the existing measures for biodiversity protection persist, coupled with the enhancement of the park’s infrastructure, it is highly plausible that Niokolo-Koba could evolve into the ‘Serengeti of West Africa’, Henschel assured.

UNESCO has acknowledged that Niokolo-Koba serves as an essential sanctuary for biodiversity, hosting one of the last two remaining lion populations in West Africa, the largest remaining population of leopards in the region, the Endangered giant pangolin, which has been rediscovered after a 24-year absence, the final wild population of Western derby eland, and a vital refuge for the last surviving African wild dogs in West Africa.

UNESCO’s decision to remove Niokolo-Koba from the List of World Heritage in Danger is not merely coincidental; it is grounded in the notable advancements in conservation efforts observed over the past seven years. This progress aligns with the initiation of Panthera’s long-term collaboration with Senegal’s national park authority, DPN, which began in 2017. Their support has encompassed counter-poaching initiatives, training for wildlife rangers, and rigorous ecological monitoring, including the GPS-collaring of the country’s first lions. As a result, lion populations have more than doubled, increasing from 15 to over 30 within a span of less than ten years.

Read also: ATLF 2024 to chart new path for intra-Africa travel, tourism, investments

The first collared lion and matriarch of Niokolo-Koba, known as Florence, has successfully given birth to three litters, thereby accounting for approximately one third of the lion population within the Park.

While the delisting marks a significant achievement for the biodiversity of Senegal and West Africa at large; Henschel warned that it is imperative that the country maintain the commitment to conservation efforts.

“The upcoming 2024 IUCN assessment on the species’ status reveals that lions are still classified as ‘Vulnerable,’ with those in West Africa teetering on the brink of ‘Critically Endangered.’ As we approach the ninth World Lion Day, Senegal’s accomplishments should inspire and remind us of the potential outcomes when resources are consistently allocated to the protection of our planet’s wildlife over the years,” Henschel concluded.

Meanwhile, the significance of Niokolo-Koba National Park, especially in West Africa, cannot be overemphasized.

Situated in southeastern Senegal, the park is one of West Africa’s most important biodiversity hotspots. Spanning over 9,130 square kilometers, the park is home to a remarkable array of wildlife, including lions, elephants, leopards, and a variety of bird species. It also houses numerous plant species, some of which are endemic to the region.

Despite its rich biodiversity, the park has faced numerous threats over the years. Poaching, deforestation, and inadequate management have taken a toll on the park’s ecosystems. These challenges led to its inclusion on the List of World Heritage in Danger in 2007, drawing international attention to the urgent need for conservation interventions.