ATLF 2024 to chart new path for intra-Africa travel, tourism, investments

Once again, the Africa Tourism Leadership Forum (ATLF) 2024 is set to gather industry stakeholders to chart a new course.

From September 3-6, 2024, the Gaborone International Conference Centre, Grand Palm, in Gaborone, Botswana will play host to industry experts in this year’s edition of the annual forum, which is themed, “Charting a New Path Forward for Intra-Africa Travel, Tourism & Investments”.

The theme, according to Africa Tourism Partners (ATP), the organisers of the forum, reflects the forum’s commitment to fostering sustainable growth and collaboration across Africa’s travel, tourism, and investment sectors.

ATLF is a premier Pan-African dialogue platform that brings together influential stakeholders from the travel, tourism, hospitality, and aviation sectors. The forum serves as a unique opportunity for industry leaders to network, share insights, and develop strategies to boost intra-Africa travel and tourism, thereby enhancing the brand equity of “Destination Africa.”

The 2024 edition of ATLF will focus on three thematic areas: Sustainable & Inclusive Tourism, Boosting Intra-Africa Travel, and Driving Economic Growth. These themes are designed to ensure that tourism development benefits all stakeholders, especially local communities, and contributes to the continent’s economic integration and growth.

The ATLF Awards, a highlight of the forum, will recognize and celebrate innovation, excellence, and transformative initiatives pioneered by Africans, for Africans, in Africa. Attendees will have access to investment opportunities, innovation showcases, and educational sessions led by industry experts.

Speaking on the upcoming forum, Kwakye Donkor, CEO of ATP, said, “The future of African tourism lies in our ability to chart a new path forward, one that prioritizes sustainability, inclusivity, and collaboration. ATLF 2024 is poised to be a transformative dialogue that will shape the future of African travel, tourism, and investments.”

Building on the success of ATLF 2023, which saw over 500 participants, including thought-leaders, media, travel trade, industry practitioners, hoteliers, policymakers, and renowned experts, ATLF 2024 promises to be an even more impactful event.

The forum will feature insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and practical sessions on topics such as: sustainable & inclusive tourism, boosting intra-Africa travel, driving economic growth, investment opportunities in tourism and hospitality and educational sessions led by industry experts.

The Africa Tourism Partners

African Tourism Partners (ATP), is a UNWTO- affiliated award-winning Pan-African tourism development and strategic destination marketing advisory firm. The firm specializes in tourism and MICE strategy formulation, investment facilitation and promotion, research, master planning and destination market development and capacity building across Africa’s travel, tourism, hospitality, aviation and golf sub-industries.