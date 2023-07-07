Helping your children win in life

The Amadi’s family were really excited about visiting the George’s family for the first time. The Georges lived in the coolest part of town in a home that resembled a castle. It had a home cinema, swimming pool, lawn tennis court, mini zoo and a large garden. Even though the Amadis were very comfortable themselves, money get level for this life abeg. They kept talking excitedly about the activities they were going to enjoy, and soon their car rolled to a stop in front of the humongous gate which seemed to open on its own.

Vivian George was waiting for them on the portico to welcome them and the children flew into her arms. She was one of their favourite adults, fun to be with and not annoying at all. The best part was that her children who were in their teens, just like them, were also cool to hang out with.

“The kids will soon be done with their scheduled activities, and they should join us in about 30 minutes”, Vivian said as she noticed the questioning look on Juliet Amadi’s face. Vivian came from a family that had retained wealth for several generations yet, was so down to earth, easy going, and never tried to flaunt the wealth. Juliet Amadi on the other hand had experienced a lot of lack and suffered while growing up even though she and her husband had now become very comfortable and were building wealth.

One thing Juliet had promised herself was that her children would not suffer like she did, so they were exempted from every chore and waited upon hand and foot. Even the school the kids attended was one that did everything for the students. She believed that now that there was money, her children would get the soft life she did not have.