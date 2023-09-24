Whether you’re looking for haircuts or styles for round faces, long or rectangular faces, square faces, heart-shaped faces, diamond-shaped faces, or triangle-shaped faces, there is a haircut or hairstyle that would fit you perfectly. You can’t have one hair style or cut fit all, it is important you know what fits your face and what doesn’t.

From long bobs to textured shags to sideswept pixies, you’re sure to find a hairstyle that fits so perfectly on you.

Glamour.com, an online fashion websites helps with guide to knowing hair styles/cuts that go with your face shape

Round faces

“Round faces tend to have wider cheeks and a rounded chin,” says Jennifer Korab, celebrity stylist and and colorist and owner of Renaissance Salon & Spa.

“To create the illusion of a longer, more oval-shaped face, it’s best to opt for hairstyles with height and volume on top, such as sideswept bangs or a layered pixie cut.” Or you can combine the two and opt for a sideswept pixie, like Michelle Williams’s.

According to Glamour, Michelle Cleveland, master colour expert and owner of Hair Addict Salon, defines the round face shape as being similar in length and width throughout the whole face. “Layered haircuts typically are versatile for most face shapes,” she says. “The placement of the layers however, is more specific to each clients face. Voluminous long layers starting around the jawline compliment round faces. Avoid heavy blunt cuts or short layers.”

If you don’t want to commit all the way, try adding definition to rounder features by opting for a layered shag. “Anywhere you cut a face-framing layer, that’s the area you’ll be drawing attention to,” explains Riawna Capri, celebrity hairstylist and co-owner of Nine Zero One Salon.

Oval Face

“People with oval face shapes have balanced proportions and can pull off many hairstyles,” says Korab, specifically pointing to long layered haircuts, like the butterfly cut, as a popular choice for the face shape. “Long layers can add movement and volume to any hair type.”

According to Glamour.com, go big or go home is what Williams recommends for oval-shaped faces. “If you have layers, fanning them out helps draw the eye outward rather than downward to elongate the jaw,” he notes.

“Sometimes people with oval face shapes can feel self-conscious about the lower half of their face, so framing the hair upward and out is the best idea.”

Although this look relies more on styling than a haircut, cutting long, shaggy layers to play around with volume helps you channel your inner Farrah even more.

Glamour explains that the chin-length bob and blunt bobs are the haircut of choice for all face shapes, especially oval ones. Dan Williams, expert hairstylist and colorist, recommends a textured bob with waves to play up the features in an oval face: “You’re really going to want to accentuate the texture and pull the hair out a bit to complement someone’s elongated jaw.”

Heart-shaped faces

Not many face shapes can pull off a middle or center part, but according to stylist Edward Tricomi, it’s an ultra-flattering look, Glamour explains. “Both long faces and heart-shaped faces work best with a center part,” he says.

Thankfully, this hairstyle isn’t one you have to go into the salon for—just part your hair straight down the middle with a small rattail comb and voilà.

“I recommend always going on the longer side for heart shaped faces,” says celebrity hairstylist Glenn Ellis, pointing to shags with longer face frames as a prime example. “It elongates the face and really balances it out.”

“Heart-shaped faces tend to have a wider forehead and a more pointed chin,” says Korab. “A shoulder-length cut with long layers and sideswept bangs can help balance out these proportions. Soft curls and waves can also help create the illusion of width at the bottom of the face.”

Cleveland defines the heart face as having a broad forehead and cheekbones with a narrow jawline and chin. “What works best is a bob or lob-length cut that opens up the area around your narrow jawline,” she says. ”Avoid short haircuts that close in the chin, such as a graduated bob.”

Rectangle Faces

According to TrendSpotter, Those with a rectangular face should work to soften the appearance of their sharp jaw and forehead without further elongating the face. A soft layered cut, for example, can enhance cheekbones while disguising the corners of the face. However, you should be careful to avoid overly long styles, which can further elongate your appearance. If you do opt for a long length, try styling your hair with a blowout, waves, or curls, which will add horizontal volume and soften the sharp angles of your face. As for updos, choose soft and romantic chignons over high buns, adding length and sleek styles emphasizing your strong jaw. Regarding bangs, preference soft, rounded fringes and curtain bangs over square styles and blunt-cut options.

Haircuts for Square Faces

The TrendSpotter also explains that square-shaped face features a broad forehead, wide cheekbones, and a strong jawline. So, if you have a square face, selecting a cut that softens these features is essential for a flattering appearance.

For a look that complements your bone structure, consider a side-parted style, which will offset the squareness. Long and airy layers can also be flattering and will help disguise your face’s sharp angles. If you like a cropped length, consider a short, layered bob. But remember to add side-swept bangs, drawing attention to your cheekbones instead of your jawline.