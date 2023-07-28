Glo-sponsored African Voices features Pheelz, Korede Bello, Toyin Abraham, others

The Glo-sponsored CNN African Voices Changemakers will this week beam its spotlight on African stars that have risen through thick and thin to excel in the film and music industry on the continent.

The 30 –minute magazine programme will feature three Nigerians, and two other guests from Ghana and Senegal respectively.

The guests are songwriter and record producer, Phillip Kayode Moses aka Pheelz; music sensation and songwriter, Korede Bello; award-winning Nigerian actress and director, Toyin Abraham; as well as Ghanaian actress and director, Yvonne Nelson, and Wally Seck a musician from Senegal.

An interesting time awaits viewers of the programme as the five guests get set to thrill them with the trajectory of the careers, while driving through their neighbourhoods.

African Voices Changemakers will be aired on Saturday 29th July, 2023, at 12.30 p.m. on DSTV channel 401, with repeat broadcasts on Sunday at 4.30a.m.and at 7.30p.m.