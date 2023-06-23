Future Face launches search for global models

Future Face, the largest international modelling competition, is set to make its much-anticipated comeback in 2023. The iconic competition, organised by Beth Model Management, Africa’s largest modelling agency, prides itself on its diversity in size, age, race and ethnicity, and disability. The competition has an equal opportunities policy.

The 13th edition of Future Face in January 2022 saw Ana Campos from Angola and Ken Nziza from Rwanda emerged as winners. As Future Face gears up for its 14th edition, the focus will not only be on discovering talents from Africa but also talents from around the world. Aspiring models will compete for the opportunity to win a two-year modelling contract with a top international agency.

Future Face, a brainchild of Elizabeth Isiorho began its journey in 2007 as an offshoot of the Elite Model Look Competition. Since then, it has gained prominence as a prestigious platform for aspiring models.

Over the years, Beth Models and Future Face have discovered, developed, and managed several successful talents globally. Some of the most successful models include; Mayowa Nicholas (TOP 50 Models & Money List) and Nyagua Ruea (Models Hot List).

Others are; Davidson Obennebo, Victor Ndigwe, Nneoma Anosike, Chika Emmanuella, Toyin Yusuf, Jeffery Obed, Tobi Momoh, Chisom Okeke, Olaniyan Olamijuwon, Nora Omeire, Jeff Cubahiro, Godwin ‘Okereuku, Peter and Paul Ohunyon, David Folarin, Ireoluwa Ajayi among others.

Beth Models has nurtured exceptional talents and propelled the careers of these internationally recognized models, who have worked with top brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Tom Ford, Chanel, Fenty, Fendi, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Moschino, GQ Magazine, Alexander McQueen, Vogue, Dior, Gucci, Balmain, Gucci, Prada, YSL, Rick Owens, Hermes and many more.

In 2023, Future Face will conduct castings from July to September in various countries globally. This widespread search will attract candidates from all corners of the globe, with the aim of uncovering promising talents. From the numerous applicants, a select group of 20 finalists will compete in front of industry insiders and an experienced panel of judges. The ultimate prize is not just the title and the cash prize, but also the opportunity to establish a successful modelling career and gain the necessary skills for long-term success in the highly competitive modelling and fashion industry.

Future Face is committed to making dreams come true and unlocking the true potential of aspiring models.