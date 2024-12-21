From hospital standoffs to time-traveling hijinks: Thrillers and comedies on screen

From thrills to comedy, the movies Criminal, Canary Black, and Family Pack offer a range of stories to keep you engaged. Dolapo Adigun’s Criminal focuses on a tense, single-day standoff at a hospital, while Pierre Morel’s Canary Black follows a spy on a mission to rescue her kidnapped husband.

For those wanting something lighter, Family Pack presents a comedic take on time travel, with a family transported to medieval times through a magical game. Each film explores themes of survival, loyalty, and family, creating an engaging mix of action, suspense, and humour.

Criminal

Released in May 31st 2024, Criminal marks Dolapo Adigun’s directorial debut with a gripping thriller that unfolds in a single day. The film places viewers in the heart of a chaotic situation at Greenleaf Hospital, where an ex-felon, Uzo (Uzor Arukwe), takes a desperate action to save his critically injured brother.

The tension escalates rapidly as the hospital is overwhelmed with patients from a bus accident. Amid the frantic efforts of the medical staff, a pregnant woman is given priority for treatment. Just when the chaos seems unmanageable, Uzo and his armed gang burst in, demanding immediate medical attention for his brother. Dr. Amara Nwachukwu (Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi), the hospital’s lead physician, finds herself at the centre of a life-and-death standoff.

The film effectively captures the high stakes, drawing viewers into the urgency of Uzo’s plea while highlighting Dr. Amara’s unwavering commitment to her patients. The nuanced interactions with law enforcement add further layers, as the police chief struggles with the personal implications of Uzo’s actions, stemming from their shared past.

Flashbacks reveal the deep bond between Uzo and his brother, showcasing the lengths one would go for family. However, the plot raises questions about Uzo’s choices and Dr. Amara’s rigid stance in a crisis. The film’s exploration of survival, loyalty, and moral dilemmas provokes thought, urging viewers to consider their values in similar circumstances.

With compelling performances, especially from Arukwe and Aofiyebi-Raimi, Criminal keeps audiences engaged. Despite some narrative flaws, it successfully immerses viewers in a tale of desperation, ethics, and the fight for life amidst chaos. Watch on Prime Video.

Canary Black

Pierre Morel directs a new action thriller that draws clear inspiration from his earlier work on Taken. This film centres on a female spy, Avery Graves, portrayed by Kate Beckinsale, who must rescue her husband, David (Rupert Friend), after he is kidnapped. The premise offers a gender reversal of the classic action narrative, yet it struggles to differentiate itself meaningfully from its predecessor.

The film opens with Avery’s husband being abducted, prompting her to go rogue against her superiors. The kidnappers demand she obtain a secret file known as Canary Black. As the plot unfolds, the audience learns that appearances can be deceiving, and the stakes rise as Avery navigates a world filled with espionage and deception.

Morel demonstrates his capability in choreographing complex action sequences. The car chases through an unnamed European city, filmed in locations such as Zagreb and Ljubljana, showcasing his skill in creating dynamic visuals. However, while the action is engaging, it often feels formulaic and lacks the emotional depth that could elevate the narrative.

Beckinsale delivers a strong performance as Avery Graves. She adopts an American accent throughout most of the film, with moments of comic relief when she pretends to be British while in disguise. Despite her athleticism and screen presence, the film does not allow for much character development beyond her role as a determined spy.

Visually, the film employs a dark colour palette punctuated by sodium-lit oranges and neutral tones. The aesthetics serve to create an atmosphere fitting for an action thriller but do not contribute to any deeper thematic exploration. The technology featured in the film aligns with contemporary espionage narratives but lacks innovation or creativity.

The film attempts to address themes of gender and empowerment through Avery’s character. However, these elements are overshadowed by a narrative that prioritises action over substance. The dialogue includes moments where Avery confronts her adversaries about their use of derogatory language, yet these instances do little to enhance the overall impact of the story.

As Avery races against time to save her husband, viewers may find themselves questioning the logic behind certain plot points. For instance, the motivations of the kidnappers and their demands feel contrived at times. Additionally, the film’s pacing suffers from moments of exposition that detract from the urgency of Avery’s mission. Watch on Prime Video.

Family Pack

Family Pack is a time-travelling comedy that evokes memories of the French classic Les Visiteurs, featuring Jean Reno in a leading role. The film follows Gilbert, a grandfather with dementia, who is sent back to 1497 after completing a magical game with his family. This film draws inspiration from the card game Werewolves of Millers Hollow and manages to maintain a light-hearted tone throughout.

The story begins with Gilbert and his family playing the game, which leads to their unexpected journey into the medieval era. Each family member gains a unique ability related to their role in the game. Gilbert, now the Hunter, possesses super-strength; his son Jerome, designated as the Seer, can read minds; and his granddaughter Clara becomes invisible. The family soon learns that they must identify and eliminate werewolves to return to their own time.

While Family Pack does not possess the sharp satire found in Les Visiteurs, it offers an enjoyable romp through history reminiscent of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. The film also incorporates feminist themes, particularly through the character of Marie, who advocates for the rights of women in the village. This subplot adds depth to the narrative, addressing issues of gender inequality while maintaining a comedic tone.

The werewolves are created using practical effects rather than CGI, which adds a nostalgic touch to the film. However, the overall plot follows a straightforward path that may feel predictable at times. Despite this, the film succeeds as an adaptation of a board game, providing undemanding entertainment suitable for family viewing.

The performances are engaging, particularly from Reno as Gilbert. His character’s transformation from a man suffering from dementia to one with restored cognitive abilities adds an emotional layer to the story. The film explores themes of family dynamics and relationships, highlighting the importance of togetherness amid absurd circumstances. Watch on Netflix.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

