Fozter wins Boomplay ‘Pass the Mic Rap’ competition

After several intense battle rounds and an eclectic display of creativity, Fozter Nnamdi Chima, a talented lyricist, emerged the winner of season one of Boomplay’s ‘Pass the Mic Rap’ challenge.

The competition, which saw the top five winners emerge out of the massive entries received, had Mayowa Ibidapo Amund as 1st runner up, David Awoudu as 2nd runner up, Segun Awodu and Barnabas Micheal took the 4th and 5th positions respectively.

Speaking at the grand finale, Oluwatosin James Afuwape, marketing manager, Boomplay Nigeria, said that the challenge was targeted at reviving the culture of rap in Nigeria, which has become a recurring conversation in the music industry.

Afuwape said Boomplay Nigeria was proud of the platform provided by the rap challenge and what it stands to achieve in the ecosystem.

“Without a shred of doubt, we believe in the prospects of these youngsters and we at Boomplay will continue to unlock the potential of Africa’s music ecosystem, as demonstrated with the platform,” Afuwape added.

According to him, the rap genre in Nigeria has undoubtedly grown to become one of the country’s viable forms of artistry with influence and acceptance.

“This has also empowered some of Nigeria’s most prominent entertainment exports. Hence, the birth of a platform to showcase aspiring and emerging music talents in the country and beyond,” Afuwape said.

The ‘Pass the Mic’ challenge started in May and was open to all emerging lyricists and music talents in Nigeria. It witnessed a number of participants battling for a grand prize and the rare opportunity to feature in an audio and video rap cypher recording with Nigeria’s legendary Emcee- M.I Abaga.

Hosted in partnership with the TASCK initiative, the challenge was a unique platform created to promote the rap genre and showcase the next generation of music talents in Nigeria and beyond.