Flytime Lagos concert almost sold out

Flytime announced their multi-day music festival back in November with an impressive lineup of music acts for its yearly festival ‘Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged’ with Asake and Wizkid set to headline on separate days. The cheapest seats for “Rhythm Unplugged” and Asake’s headlined show are VIP tickets which currently sell for N70,000. Despite being expensive, tickets are in high demand; according to Flytime, at the time this story was written, 80 percent of VIP and 92 percent of Tables tickets for Asake’s performance were officially sold out.

Ahmed Ololade (Asake) entered the Nigerian music scene this year with his debut album, “Mr Money With The Vibes,” which is widely regarded as one of the best albums of 2022 breaking streaming and chart records. The album displaced works by other global artists like Harry Styles, Beyonce and Bad Bunny, to debut at No. 1 on the Apple Music album chart in the UK.

As a result of his success, fans were only right to expect a headline performance in his honour.

Nigerians love to have a good time during the festive season and the fast sales of tickets show that even with high ticket pricing Nigerians have made music concerts a culture to celebrate Afrobeats and music generally. It was also reported by Flytime that the Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged Day 1 show and Day 3 StarBoy Live Wizkid events which comes at the rate of N50,000 for VIP tickets are following closely behind in fast-selling tickets.

The show packs an impressive lineup of artist for Day 1 tagged ‘Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged’ with Craig David, RnB singer from the United State of America and Afrobeats artist such as Wande Coal, Adekunle Gold, Omah Lay, Mayorkun, Teni, Reekado Banks, BNXN, Zinoleesky, Blaqbonez, Victony, Pheelz, Fave, Young Jonn, and Behani on 21th December 2022.

In previous years there have been different cadres of ticket sales from regular to VVIP table setting. However Covid-19 changed everything as show promoters had to sell just 51 percent of their tickets due to covid restrictions. Afrobeats artists however have gotten more popular globally with the artists touring major cities in the US, UK, Netherlands and other popular international music festivals like it’s nothing thereby commanding high payments to be booked for an event. According to reports Wizkid and Burna Boy can command between $700,000 and $1,000,000 for a show and show promoters still need to satisfy their technical/hospitality rider and vendors or there will be no show.

Tickets to Flutterwave Flytime Festival are available only on the official FFF2022 ticketing website (tickets.flytimefest.com). Tables are on sale at The Concierge Company 08180222111 tables@conciergecompany.net.