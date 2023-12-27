Flytime Fest wraps up successful year for Afrobeats

Flytime Fest concluded a year marked by success for Afrobeats as it brought together music enthusiasts from Nigeria and around the globe for a four-day musical extravaganza. Following a year of achievements on charts, streaming platforms, and international awards, fans of Afrobeats looked forward to witnessing performances by artists whose music has crossed local boundaries and gained popularity in the international market.

The event showcased a lineup of 20 music artists, headlined by Rhythm Unplugged, featuring international rapper Roddy Ricch. Sponsored by Coca-Cola, the festival’s three other main shows spotlighted Vado at 10, a commemoration of Kizz Daniel’s decade in the Nigerian music scene, along with performances by Davido and Asake.

Themed with the phrase “We Own December”, Flytime’s Rhythm Unplugged show was a captivating event that saw the performances of the top musical act in Nigeria including Shallipopi, Seyi Vibez, Fave, Iyanya, Bloody Civilian, Blaqbonez, Victony, Ajebo Hustlers, Wurld, mayorkun, Spyro, Fireboy DML, and many other artists.

Roddy Ricch came on stage as the headliner for the event and performed songs like Down Below, Every Season, Big Stepper, Racks in The Middle, Die Young, High Fashion, and wrapped up with his hit single The Box.

Kizz Daniel, and Davido, both captivated fans with hits from both their past and present eras. Poised with one of few Nigerian artists with no bad songs with mirrors the title of his sophomore album, Kizz Daniel thrilled fans with songs like Woju, Jombo, Madu, Poko, Jaho, Ada, Pak n Go, Eh God, Lie, and recent hits like Buga, My G, Cough, Shu Peru and other tracks from his last album, Maverick.

Grammy-nominated artist Davido treated fans equally to sounds from the earlier era with songs like Gobe, Skelewu, the DMW era with songs like Mind, Aje, Kpa, Fia, where he performed with Peruzzi and Dremo and his songs from recent era most especially from his Timeless album with Feel, Kante, Over Dem, Away, In the Garden where he performed with his newly signed artist to his now reformed DMW label Morravey. He closed the show with his global sensation Unavailable.

DJ mixes from the likes of Maze x Mxtreme, DJ Dope Caeser, and opening acts from ARB music band, Kotrell, Nneka King and so other new artists who got the opportunity to showcase their act to a larger audience.

The pulsating rhythms of Afrobeat at Flytime Fest reached its electrifying climax with performances by Asake. Mr. Money with the vibe as he is fondly called, brought his infectious energy and genre-bending music, captivating the audience with a night of unforgettable music and energetic dance moves.

The Grammy-nominated artist performed top charting songs from “Amapiano” to “Lonely at the Top” from his recent album ‘Work of Art’. Davido came on stage in support of the artist as they performed their hit song ‘No Competition’

“As we wrap up Flytime Fest 2023 with this stellar performance by Asake, I am overwhelmed with gratitude to the artists who poured their souls onto the stage, my amazing team who worked tirelessly, and our incredible sponsors who continue to support us as we push boundaries in the entertainment space”, said Cecil Hammond, CEO of Flytime Promotions.

The festival ended with a grand unveiling of the Osa Seven’s mural of the late singer, Mohbad which got the attention of many festival attendees. The piece, strategically placed within the festival grounds, served as a tribute to his impact on the music scene and a visual feast for festival attendees.

Keke Hammond, COO of Flytime Fest said,“ Osa has a unique ability to capture the spirit of the artist he portrays, and it is a stunning addition to our festival’s artistic element and the perfect way to pay homage to the late talented artist. It was beautiful seeing attendees write a tribute and interact with the artwork.”