Federal agents raid P Diddy’s homes amid sex trafficking investigation

United States federal agents raided the homes of Sean Combs, the famous entertainer popularly known as P Diddy, in two cities because of an investigation into sex trafficking.

This comes a few months after he was accused by his former girlfriend Cassie and two others of being involved in sex trafficking. During the search, videos showed some men being questioned outside one of Combs’ houses. These men were later identified as his sons, Justin and King. Police were also at Combs’ other house in Miami.

An NBC News report says Combs was in Florida then, and police took his phones before he could travel to the Caribbean. According to Rolling Stone, five witnesses already sat for interviews with Southern District of New York investigators for a probe related to alleged sex trafficking, domestic violence, and racketeering.

Douglas Wigdor, who represents Cassie Ventura and a Jane Doe accuser, said in a statement provided to Rolling Stone, “We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”

R&B singer Cassie filed a complaint against Combs on Nov. 16, alleging he subjected her to vicious beatings, sex trafficking, and rape. In her 35-page filing that started with a bright red ‘trigger warning,’ Cassie claimed Combs punched, kicked, and ‘stomped’ on her and forced her to have drug-fueled intercourse with male sex workers during arrangements he themed ‘freak offs.’

In a statement, Combs’ lawyer said the lawsuit was a financial shakedown that was riddled with baseless and outrageous lies. The next day, Diddy reached a private settlement with Cassie.

A week later, right before a law in New York that helps victims of old sexual assaults expired, two more women came forward with serious accusations against Combs. The second woman said Combs drugged and attacked her sexually back in 1991 when she was a student at Syracuse University.