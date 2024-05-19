FE TV Hub, Brendan and Crusader partner in reality show

Fashion Entertainment Television Hub (FE TV Hub), a New York-based company, in partnership with Brendan and Crusader seeks to lift up the Nigeria fashion industry to the international space through a reality television show.

The show, which starts at the end of May, is a 3-in-one project fused with fashion, entertainment and reality television. It will have inferno runway dimensions including beach wears tailored towards Nigerian local adire fabrics. The inferno is a spicy high fashion beachwear designers competing for the nation’s top designer.

Entry for participation is free and open to the public while the age bracket for contestants is from 16 – 45 years of age. Entry registration portal is www.fetvhuh.com and criterion for selection of candidates will be strict in line with international best practices. The judges will be selected from among professionals with reputable characters while top three celebrities from the USA will be in attendance lend credence to the show.

The overall winner of the show will enjoy a sponsored trip to New York. The winner will play an ambassadorial role of promoting Nigerian fashion designs for Brendan and Crusader, the promotion company, to the international space. Other successful candidates will go home with incentive prizes.

The duo of companies are coming together to bring international contents to the table of the Nigerian fashion industry by harnessing the potential of talented Nigerian fashion designers and shooting them to the international limelight.

Furthermore, the reality television show aims to expose young Nigerians fashion designers to interact with their international counterparts through exchange of ideas of trends in the global fashion markets.

At a press briefing held in Lagos recently, Bob Cal, CEO, Fashion Entertainment Television Hub and Brenda Nsikak, CEO, Brendan and Crusader Limited, emphasized on the importance of the collaboration on the reality television show, noting that Nigeria is a virgin ground for talents in fashion and the world is waiting to see the best of their production.

Bob Cal explained his mission in Nigeria and what he is bringing to the table of the country’s fashion space, saying,”Nigeria has a big entertainment industry. I registered with the FE TV HUB USA in Nigeria to transform the fashion entertainment business in the country to bring it at par with the USA and Paris fashion level.”

“I am bringing in a fashion entertainment reality television show to Nigeria because the country doesn’t have a big fashion entertainment reality television show. I’m bringing the show in partnership with Brendan and Crusader to the narratives that Nigeria has potential talents to offer the world. Nigeria fashion designers need directions and strategies to excel.” Cal noted.

Cal specified his collaboration with Brendan and Crusader, especially in the areas of distribution, streaming and television shows in the USA and Australia. He affirmed that Nigerian fashion is one of the best in the world but needs a good platform to compete with their counterparts globally.

He debunked the negative news as perceived overseas that Nigeria is a bad country. “Negative stories about Nigeria are not necessarily the truth. You need to come to Nigeria to see the truth for yourself rather than believe the trending news in the social media. I have seen that Nigeria is not that bad

Speaking about the show, Nsikak said that the project is designed to raise fashion talents who lack the platform to excel at the international stage.

He explained that the presence of FE TV Hub is to collaborate with his organization to give young designers a leap as Brendan and Crusader has come of age to do things differently to redefine the Nigeria fashion industry to international standards.

He stressed that the project is an opportunity for all the successful candidates to excel in the project given their creative ingenuity. Nsikak said the Lagos State Government is involved as it will play a pivotal role in the project to ensure the success of the show.

Teslim Shittu, project coordinator of the show, said that the contest is a fusion of fashion, entertainment and reality television shows that would run some episodes designed to entertain the audience and fashion enthusiasts.

It will have a ripple effect on empowerment for the youths of Lagos as it exposes them to the international dimension.