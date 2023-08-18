BusinessDay

Fans mourn with Wizkid as singer loses mother

Wizkid Ayo Balogun, Nigerian afrobeats star lost his mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun, in the early hours of Friday.

The news was confirmed to BusinessDay by Sunday Aare, the singer’s manager.

The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Commiserating with the 33-year-old artiste, fans and sympathisers took to social media to express their support for the music star during this difficult moment.

Reactions from X

