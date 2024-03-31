Fabrics to avoid this hot season

It’s officially the heat season in Nigeria, and many people have been finding it hard to cope. This means wearing fewer and lighter clothes to cushion the effects of the heat and humidity.

However, it is also important to be smart about the clothes you choose — and the fabric they’re designed with — can go a long way to helping you stay cool.

While there are some obvious fabrics to avoid (tight leather pants plus sweat never ends well), others might surprise you, including one material that makes up the majority of our clothes. Choosing the right fabrics not only keeps you cool, it also keeps sweat and body odor at bay. Wearing the wrong fabrics can be uncomfortable at best, and encourage fungal growth at worst.

Huffpost helped select fabrics that could make you feel uncomfortable this season. Here are a list to avoid.

Synthetic Fabrics Like Polyester, Nylon And Acrylics

Polyester, nylon and acrylic fabrics are widespread in fashion, and you likely have something in your closet made from these. Most polyester, nylon and acrylic fabrics are made from petroleum, essentially making them plastic.

Unless an item has been specially designed for athletic wear, synthetic fibers like polyester, nylon and acrylic are not great picks for summer. While a 100 percent polyester shirt (as compared to blends or performance wear) might absorb sweat, it still has an occlusive nature that retains body heat — and it tends to retain bad odors, too.

Denim Jeans

In any season, denim jeans can become the default choice for their ease of wear, but it’s not always a good choice for hot weather. “An unexpected summer offender is denim, generally heavyweight with no breathability or stretch unless it’s been mixed with elastane,” Rice said. Plus, denim’s typical dark color absorbs heat, unlike light colors, which can keep you cooler.

To make denim work for hot days, choose loose styles in white or light wash color. Also look for those with a lighter weight than your winter jeans — 12 ounces or less is good to aim for.

Cotton Socks

According to Huffpost, while cotton is typically recommended for summer wear, there is an instance where it should be skipped: socks. Cotton is a natural fiber that is breathable and airy, typically lightweight and keeps you cool. But it also holds on to moisture — which is good for getting sweat off your body, but not so good for your feet. When worn as socks, cotton turns them into a haven for smelly, wet feet, which can lead to fungal growth.

In these cases, merino wool can keep feet dry and odor-free. Even polyester can be a smart choice thanks to its moisture-wicking properties (just keep the polyester to the socks, and remember that pure polyester can hold on to smelly feet odor).

Wool

Wearing your winter wool during the summer won’t end well. Wool is a cold-weather staple due to its ability to keep us warm. It’s a natural fabric that has insulation properties to keep in heat, as well as some water resistance to prevent rain or melted snow from reaching our skin. Typically, clothes like sweaters and coats are made with wool, and it’s unlikely you would wear those out in the heat.

But some of the very features that make wool perfect for cold weather can make it an ideal choice for summer, with some considerations. A lightweight wool like merino, which is made with thinner fibers, can effectively pull moisture away from your body and help keep a lower body temperature. “If you’re taking part in sport, a natural winner is merino wool ― the lightweight fibers draw moisture away from skin and literally evaporate it into the air,” Rice said. Look for merino wool sleeveless shirts for the best of both worlds.