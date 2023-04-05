Extraction 2: Trailer shows Chris Hemsworth not retired, returns as Tyler Rake

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, best known for his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is making a comeback in the highly anticipated sequel to Netflix’s 2020 hit action-thriller, “Extraction.” The trailer for “Extraction 2” was released on Monday, April 3, and has already generated significant buzz on social media.

Hemsworth reprises his role as black-market mercenary Tyler Rake in the new film, directed by Sam Hargrave. The trailer shows Rake taking on yet another dangerous mission, this time to rescue an Indian billionaire’s kidnapped son.

Hemsworth’s return to the big screen comes amidst rumors that he may be retiring from acting. In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald last year, Hemsworth revealed that he was considering stepping away from Hollywood to spend more time with his family.

Read also: Here are top 10 Nollywood movie production companies in 2022

However, the actor seems to be continuing his impressive career for the time being. In addition to “Extraction 2,” Hemsworth is set to star in the upcoming Marvel film “Thor: Love and Thunder,” as well as the biographical drama “Furiosa,” in which he will play the character of George Miller.

Extraction movie was adapted from the graphic novel Ciudad by Andre Parks. The first sequel was a massive success on the streaming platform, Netflix, with over 99 million views in its first four weeks of release.

It had a $320 million budget, making Hemsworth’s share about 4.6 percent or $14.72 million.

“Extraction 2” will premiere on Netflix on June 16, 2023, and fans are eagerly anticipating Hemsworth’s return to the screen.