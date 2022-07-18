Eko NAFEST 2022: Lagos to host biggest show ever, Sanwo-Olu assures

The Lagos State Government says it has concluded plans to host the most colourful National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) 2022.

Babajide Sanwo- Olu, governor of Lagos State, gave the assurance when he received a delegation from the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) led by Segun Runsewe, the director general, on a courtesy call to his office to formally present a blueprint of the festival and ascertain the level of preparedness of the state in hosting the festival.

Governor Sanwo- Olu noted that a delegation from the state had visited the NCAC for a pre-NAFEST maiden meeting to interact and obtain details for the hosting of the festival, which will bring together contingents from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT to Lagos State.

Based on the report, Governor Sanwo- Olu said the state government had to improve on the facilities to meet all criteria set by the NCAC that will enable the state not only to host the biggest and most colourful festival but also emerge the overall winner of the fiesta.

He revealed that as a prelude to the festival, Lagos State will hold a pre-NAFEST event for seven days, which is aimed at showcasing the rich cultural heritage of all the local government areas in the state to herald the Eko NAFEST 2022.

Read also: ARTSPLIT launches platform to promote Nigerian art collections

In his response, the director general of NCAC, congratulated the Lagos State Government for winning the hosting right for NAFEST 2022, which was keenly contested by three other states, adding that the festival, which is the foremost cultural event in Nigeria, has hitherto been a platform to unite the nation through arts and culture.

Runsewe reiterated that the festival, which grows richer, bigger and better with every edition would provide a strong platform for Lagos State, which is the centre of excellence, to bring its well-known finesse to bear in making the Eko NAFEST 2022 the best of its kind in the history of the festival; given her track record.

Runsewe maintained that the essence of the visit “is for us to interact and brief you on details of hosting the festival, which will bring together contingents from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT to Lagos State for seven days”.

He explained that the festival would have far reaching benefits to Lagosians with a positive impact on the economy of the state in the areas of hotel accommodation, transportation, small scale businesses and vendors.

Runsewe expressed the need for the State Local Organising Committee (LOC) to work in close partnership with the National Organising Committee (NOC) for effective coordination.

According to the director general, Ibijoke Sanwo- Olu, wife of the governor, will be crowned the mother of NAFEST (Mama NAFEST 22) during the National Technical Stakeholders meeting coming up later this month. It will also afford her the platform to host the children during the festival.

The highlight of the meeting was the exchange of cultural gifts between the Lagos State governor and the director general of the NCAC.