Economic downturn: How to create a budget stylish look

As the average Nigerian would say, ‘the economy is no longer smiling,’ so is our budget for fashion and looking trendy. It can be really challenging to keep up with the latest fashion without breaking the bank. However, with a little creativity and smart shopping, you can achieve a stylish look on a budget. Whether you’re a student, a young professional, a business man or woman or someone who simply loves fashion, this guide by Yellowbrick will provide you with valuable tips and tricks for budget styling.

Start with a Capsule Wardrobe

One of the keys to budget styling is to build a versatile wardrobe with essential pieces that can be mixed and matched effortlessly. A capsule wardrobe consists of a few high-quality, timeless items that can be styled in multiple ways. Invest in classic pieces like a well-fitted blazer, a little black dress, a pair of jeans, and a white button-down shirt. These staples will serve as the foundation for your budget-friendly outfits.

Thrift shopping

Thrift stores are a treasure trove for budget-conscious fashionistas. You can find unique and stylish pieces at a fraction of the price compared to retail stores. Take the time to explore thrift stores in your area and discover hidden gems. Keep an open mind and experiment with different styles and sizes. You never know what you might find!

Second-hand shopping

In addition to thrift stores, consider shopping for second-hand clothing online. Websites and apps like Poshmark, Depop, and thredUP offer a wide range of pre-loved fashion items at affordable prices. You can find designer pieces, vintage clothing, and trendy accessories without breaking the bank. Just be sure to carefully read the descriptions and check the seller’s ratings before making a purchase.

Do it yourself

Get creative and give new life to old clothes through do-it-yourself (DIY) projects. You can transform a plain t-shirt into a trendy crop top, add patches or embroidery to denim jackets, or distress jeans for a cool, edgy look. Upcycling not only saves you money but also allows you to express your unique style. Look for inspiration on social media platforms like Pinterest or YouTube, where you’ll find countless tutorials and ideas.

Rent for special occasions

If you must put on a fabulous outfit for that occasion but can’t afford it, then rent! Renting formal attire, such as cocktail dresses or designer gowns, can be a cost-effective option. Websites like Rent the Runway offer a wide selection of designer dresses and accessories for a fraction of the retail price. You’ll look stunning without spending a fortune.

Shop off-season sales

Timing is everything when it comes to budget styling. Take advantage of off-season sales to score great deals on clothing and accessories. Retailers often offer significant discounts on winter wear during the summer months and vice versa. Plan ahead and shop for items out of season to get the best prices. Just remember to choose timeless pieces that can be worn year after year.