Disney’s Iwaju to air on DSTV for African audiences

Iwaju, the Walt Disney Animation Studios and Kugali animation, which was supposed to be exclusive to the Disney+ streaming platform, will now be available to Pan-African audiences on DStv’s Disney Channel (DStv Channel 303).

The six-episode miniseries set in a futuristic version of Lagos, Nigeria, will premiere on weekdays at 17:00 (CAT) from April 22 – 26, with a marathon of all six episodes on Saturday, April 27, from 14:00 (CAT).

Repeat broadcasts will air daily from April 29 to May 4, with a marathon broadcast of all episodes on May 5, from 13:35 (CAT). A special African Day marathon of all episodes will air on May 25 from 11:00 (CAT).

There were rising concerns when news broke that the first-of-its-kind Disney Animation show, which partnered with a Pan African (Mostly Nigerian) studio and whose storyline is on a futuristic part of Nigeria, will not be available for viewing in Nigeria.

Before now, Iwaju was only set to debut on Disney+ for global audiences as the streaming platform is not available to viewers in Nigeria. The animation showing on DStv’s Disney channel now means Nigerian audiences will have access to it.

The story is focused on a young girl named Tola Martins (Simisola Gbadamosi) who wants to explore the mainland of her home. Alongside her new pet lizard, Otin, she goes on a learning journey of her country.

However, she is soon targeted by a mysterious villain whose motivations emphasise the show’s class and economic disparity themes.

According to popular reviews, Iwaju tells a predictable tale but doesn’t shy away from highlighting global issues. There have also been some comparisons between the movie’s setting and Marvel’s Black Panther’s Wakanda universe, as Iwaju uses its world as a lens for thematic exploration.