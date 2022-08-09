Director of ‘Blood sisters’ Biyi Bandele is dead

Biyi Bandele, the director of ‘Blood Sisters,’ has passed away. According to a statement released on Monday by his daughter, Temi Bandele, he died on Sunday in Lagos.

“I am heartbroken to share the sudden and unexpected death of my father Biyi Bandele on Sunday, August 7th in Lagos,” she said.

“Biyi was a prodigiously talented writer and filmmaker, as well as a loyal friend and beloved father.

“He was a storyteller to his bones, with an unblinking perspective, singular voice, and wisdom which spoke boldly through all of his art, in poetry, novels, plays, and on screen.

She further said, Bandele has told stories that have had a profound impact on people all over the world. His work will carry on his legacy.

“He was taken from us much too soon. He had already said so much so beautifully and had so much more to say. We ask everyone to please respect the privacy of his family and friends as we grieve his loss.” She added.

Bandele was a Nigerian novelist, playwright, and filmmaker. He was a UK-based Nigerian writer for fiction, theatre, journalism, television, film, and radio.

His directorial debut film ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’ was well received.

His film, ‘Fifty’, was included in the 2015 London Film Festival. He directed FELA – Father of Afrobeat (2018), a TV special documentary for the BBC.

He also directed the third season of the popular MTV drama series, Shuga and more.

In 2022, he co-directed the first Netflix Nigerian Original series, Blood Sisters.

He was announced as the director of the new Netflix and Ebonylife TV co-production ‘Elesin Oba’ (The King’s Horseman), which is the screen adaptation of Professor Wole Soyinka’s stage play “Death And The King’s Horseman”.