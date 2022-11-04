Del-York Creative Academy upskills trainees in acting, filmmaking

Nollywood and the creative industry are set to receive a new set of trained talents as the Del-York Creative Academy’s on-campus creative arts training program, which began on October 10th, has come to an end on Friday 4th November.

Both Ibrahim Aliyu, the Cultural Programs Lead, and Joseph Kruzich, the United States Consulate’s spokesperson, visited the institution for the training. The opportunity to engage in a fruitful conversation with the visitors on timely topics such as the growth of African storytellers, DCA’s dedication to developing African talent, and the future of Africa’s Creative industry was given to the trainees and teachers.

Deyemi Okanlawon an alumnus visited the academy as he spoke on his experience so far in the industry, as the thespian took time to advise and motivate the trainees.

The academy has also visited by Williams Uchemba and Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri who was accompanied by Linus Idahosa, CEO of DCA.

The DCA Got Talent competition was a creative event that boosted confidence and encouraged innovation in filmmaking. The students showcased their talents in front of their instructors and peers during the productive extracurricular activity.

More than 3000 trainees have gone through Del-York’s cutting-edge training since the company’s founding in 2010 and received the necessary abilities to set the pace in the rapidly changing and increasing creative business, taking the African narrative to new and greater heights.