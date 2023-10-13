Davido welcomes twins with Chioma

The Afrobeats icon David Adeleke, better known as Davido, and his wife Chioma Adeleke are said to have welcomed twins in the United States.

In a video that has gone viral, Davido is shown beaming with pleasure in a video featuring his new children.

Alongside Davido, his father, and other well-wishers, Chioma, Davido’s wife, is seen in the video holding the twins and grinning.

On Monday, October 9, it was reported that the couple, who sadly lost their only son and kid in October of last year at their Banana Island, Lagos property, welcomed their new bundles of joy.

According to some reports, the babies came at about 9 p.m. on Monday.

The reports have yet to be officially confirmed by Davido or Chioma, but they have been widely shared on social media and in the Nigerian press.

In addition, Davido and Chioma have recently been spotted at a hospital in the United States, which led many to believe that they were there for the birth of their twins.

In the past few days, several reports—including images—have been making the rounds on social media regarding the musician and his wife, Chioma, welcoming a set of twins into the United States.

Davido appeared to be responding to the reports that had gone viral recently when he begged in a tweet on Wednesday for people to cease sharing outdated images.