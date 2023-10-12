Did Davido and Chioma welcome twins? Singer shuts down old photo rumors

Afrobeats star Davido has cautioned fans amid reports that he and his wife, Chioma, have welcomed twins.

On Tuesday, viral reports emerged that the couple had welcomed twins, and photos and videos of Davido and Chioma in a hospital began circulating online.

According to some reports, the babies came at about 9 p.m in the evening, on Monday.

Davido or Chioma has not officially confirmed the reports, but they have been widely shared on social media and in the Nigerian press.

In addition, Davido and Chioma have recently been spotted at a hospital in the United States. This has led many to believe they were there for the birth of their twins.

However, in a post on his social media page on Wednesday, the music star wrote, “Stop circulating old pictures. Thank you.”

There is no confirmation of the reports that Davido and Chioma have welcomed twins. Still, celebrities such as Iyabo Ojo, Junior Pope, Daddy Freeze, Victoria Inyama, and Susan Peters have congratulated the couple.

Davido and Chioma lost their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in a tragic drowning accident in November 2022.

On Monday, October 9, it was reported that the couple, who sadly lost their only son and kid in October of last year at their Banana Island, Lagos property, welcomed their new bundles of joy.

The couple has not publicly addressed the recent reports about their family.