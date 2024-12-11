Davido, Tems, Wizkid, albums leave Boomplay due to Sony Music boycott

Tems and Wizkid

Sony Music, The Orchard, and AWAL have reportedly pulled their catalogues from Boomplay over unpaid royalties. This decision has seen the removal of popular projects such as Davido’s ‘Timeless’, Wizkid’s ‘Made in Lagos’, Tems’ ‘Born in the Wild’, Lojay’s ‘LV N ATTN’, Ruger’s ‘Pandemic EP’, Wizard Chan’s ‘The Messenger’, Simi’s ‘Lost and Found’, and many others.

Notably, new releases from artists like Lojay, Wizkid, and Davido are also unavailable on Boomplay.

While the affected distributors and labels have not gone on record to confirm the situation, reports suggest that Boomplay has failed to report and pay royalties since April 2023. Other distributors are also rumored to be boycotting the platform over similar grievances, further compounding the crisis according to reports by Turntable Charts.

With over 95 million monthly active users Boomplay has become a crucial bridge for distributing African music, offering both freemium and premium subscription models to cater to diverse user demographics.

However, the current financial dispute raises critical questions about Boomplay’s financial health and operational sustainability. Experts suggest that the platform’s reliance on ad revenue and premium subscriptions has been strained by Nigeria’s challenging economic environment.

High inflation creates a significant barrier to attracting and retaining paying subscribers, further limiting reliable revenue streams. As of October 2024, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reports Nigeria’s inflation rate at 33.88 percent up from 32.70 percent in September 2024.

The dispute casts a spotlight on the sustainability of music streaming in Africa, where economic constraints and underdeveloped payment ecosystems make monetisation challenging. Competitors like Spotify, Apple Music, and Audiomack may have stronger global positions, but they too face significant hurdles. For instance, Spotify recently raised its subscription prices by 44 percent while Audiomack partnered with MTN to enhance accessibility.

Boomplay’s challenges reflect a broader question about the sustainability of streaming platforms in Africa. Without a viable long-term business model, the industry risks stalling, despite the immense potential of African music on the global stage.

The core issue in this dispute is the lack of transparency in royalty reporting. Distributors and labels rely on streaming platforms to provide accurate and timely payment data. When platforms like Boomplay fail to meet these expectations, it erodes trust and can cause long-term damage to their business relationships.

If Boomplay doesn’t address these concerns swiftly and effectively, it could lead to more partners withdrawing their content, which would threaten the platform’s viability. To rebuild trust, expert says that Boomplay must implement a more transparent reporting system, provide regular updates to stakeholders, and promptly settle its outstanding financial obligations.

