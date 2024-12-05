Nigerian music consumption soars 146% in 2024 – Spotify

Spotify’s latest Wrapped report for 2024 highlights a significant shift in Nigerian music consumption patterns. The streaming giant revealed a 146 percent increase in the consumption of local music over the past year, indicating a growing preference for homegrown sounds among Nigerian listeners.

According to the report, Nigerian artists have dominated the top 10 most-streamed list for the fourth year running.

Asake was the most streamed artist in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), specifically in Nigeria, Gambia, and Benin. Asake, alongside Burna Boy, Shallipopi, and Seyi Vibez, captivated listeners from 13 to 55+ years old, landing on the top 10 artists list for these age groups.

Young Jonn’s ‘Jiggy Forever’ was revealed as the most-streamed Nigerian album for 2024 followed by Asake’s ‘Lungu Boy’. Odumodu’s ‘Eziokwu’ made a comeback from last year, while Rema’s ‘HEIS’ and Asake’s ‘Work of Art’ also from 2023 secured top spots.

Burna Boy was reported as Nigeria’s most-exported artist and the only Nigerian in the UK’s Top 100. Ayra Starr ended the year as the top female artist in Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya, the most-streamed Nigerian artist in Latin America, and the top Nigerian female artist in Europe. Sharing stages with Coldplay and Chris Brown, she holds the record for the longest time on Spotify’s global chart, surpassing even Rema and Burna Boy.

Nigerian listeners are also tuning into a diverse podcast scene. Apostle Femi Lazarus led the pack as the most streamed podcast, followed by motivational shows like ‘Success Addicted Podcast’ with the voice of Earl Nightingale; Napoleon Hill; Jim Rohn, and many more. ‘The Honest Bunch Podcast’, Apostle Joshua Selman, and Cycasmotivation’s Podcast are also on the top list.

Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja are the top cities driving Nigeria’s music streaming scene on the platform.

“Spotify is always honoured to showcase the depth of Nigerian music and its incredible talents through Wrapped each year. The seamless blend of generations and genres showcases the unique power of Nigerian music to resonate both locally and globally. It’s inspiring to see how our artists are not just shaping culture at home but also making waves internationally.” says Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa.

Spotify users can now dive into their personalised 2024 Wrapped experience exclusively on the Spotify mobile app (iOS and Android).

Users can also share their Wrapped results across messaging apps and their favorite social platforms. With Spotify’s new sharing integration with TikTok, sharing Wrapped results on TikTok’s FYP and Stories is now easier than ever.

