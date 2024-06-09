Dabota Lawson shares strategies on how makeup artists can harness tech to amplify earnings

Dabota Lawson, the CEO of Dabota Cosmetics, recently shared invaluable strategies on how makeup artists can harness the power of technology to amplify their earnings.

With her wealth of experience in the beauty sector, Lawson illuminated the path for aspiring entrepreneurs, emphasizing the importance of embracing digital innovation to expand their reach beyond borders.

She took center stage at the Pan-African Makeup Empowerment Summit powered by EATOW Global, captivating audiences with her insights on leveraging technology to thrive in the beauty industry.

Dabota was also announced as the spokesperson for Pallet to profit a groundbreaking platform reshaping the makeup landscape globally. A platform that is aligning beauty professionals with tech by enabling them to create digital products.

She was a keynote speaker at the summit hosted by the esteemed Eryca Freemantle.

The Makeup Empowerment Summit, a gathering of industry leaders and aspiring makeup artists alike, featured a lineup of influential voices including BeautybyAD, Ifeoluwa Agoro, Joyce Jacob, Bolaji Olatoye, and many more.

A defining moment of the event was the launch of Lawson’s debut ebook, “From Likes To Launch,” a comprehensive guide packed with proven monetization tactics for aspiring beauty moguls. This milestone publication offers a roadmap for transforming passion into profit and building a thriving beauty empire in the digital age.

In her address, Dabota Lawson remarked, “Nigerian makeup artists have the potential to achieve global success by embracing the various opportunities presented by artificial intelligence. Beyond traditional handwork and physical products, the future of beauty lies in the realm of digital innovation.”

The summit concluded with resounding applause from attendees, who expressed gratitude to Dabota Lawson for her generosity in sharing her invaluable wisdom gained from her journey of building Dabota Cosmetics. Attendees left the event empowered and equipped with actionable strategies to propel their careers to new heights.

Dabota Lawson is a beauty entrepreneur; the CEO of Dabota Cosmetics & House of Beauty, an online skincare and make-up store. She provides services such as semi-permanent lashes, waxing, laser treatments, and IV infusion and also produces non-toxic make-up products particularly for sensitive skin.